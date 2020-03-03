Channing Tatum Finally Returning to Live-Action Movies With Film Inspired by His Dog

After a stint of voice work, Channing Tatum is returning to live-action feature films in the very near future. The actor, who last appeared on screen in 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, will next appear in Dogs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum's feature film Dogs was picked up by MGM studios on Monday, which is aiming for a Valentine's Day release in 2021.

Dog tracks two hard-charging former Army Rangers paired against their will:

Dogs stars Tatum as Briggs, a hard-nosed former Army Ranger who's paired with Lulu, an equally-stubborn Belgian Malinois. With the two partnered up against their will, they race down the Pacific Coast hoping to make it to fellow soldier's funeral, but as they drive each other crazy, they end up forming a bond.

Along with starring, Tatum will also co-direct alongside Reid Carolin, who wrote the script, which itself is based on a story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez.

Tatum also spoke about the new project, and how it relates to the loss of his own four-legged friend.

A little over a year ago I got back from a road trip where I said goodbye to my best friend. Now I’m making a movie inspired by her. So proud to announce that DOG will be released by @MGM_Studios and in theaters next Valentine’s Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/JXDqEy85JZ — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) March 2, 2020

The announcement also marks the first acquisition under Michael De Luca, who has a new role as MGM's motion picture group chairman.

"Having known and admired Reid and Chan for years as great guys and natural-born storytellers." De Luca said in a statement on Monday. "The story's strong heart, humor and power reflect not only their talent but their humanity, and all of us at MGM hope this is the first of many."

Since appearing in the Kingsman sequel, Tatum has lent his voice to Smallfoot, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He'll also voice George Washington in the upcoming animated project America: The Motion Picture.

Off the lot, Tatum recently rekindled his romance with singer Jessie J after the two had briefly broken up in late 2019. Last month, the two captured a "dance party Saturday" with Tatum's daughter, Everly on Instagram, though they were both careful to block the 6-year-old's face as part of an agreement with Tatum's ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.