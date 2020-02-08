Why Molly Ringwald Doesn't Think Her Classic Movies Should Be Remade (Exclusive)

Molly Ringwald has made her impact as an actress across generations, starring in classic movies like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink and modern hits like The CW series Riverdale and the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth. However, she's not entirely open to those classic properties crossing into modern times in the form of remakes or revivals. PopCulture.com corresponded with the actress ahead of the premiere of her Avocados From Mexico (AFM) Super Bowl commercial and asked which of her classic projects she'd be excited to see rebooted in some way. It turns out, she's not down with the idea.

"I don't believe in remakes per se unless the film wasn't done well in the first place, which isn't the case with the John Hughes films," Ringwald said. "I also think the movies I made were of a time and things have changed now. I would rather see new films that are inspired by those movies but take into account what has changed to reflect our world now."

The Kissing Booth, in which Ringwald plays a supporting role, seems to fall in line with that line of thinking. It's a modern teen romantic comedy, in which the female lead (played by Joey King) caught between a love triangle with two brothers (Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi). According to Netflix, the movie became one of the service's most popular movies yet and warranted Netflix to produce a sequel. (No exact ratings numbers have been publicly released.) With success like that, it's easy to see how this generation might look back on it just like the kids of the '80s look at John Hughes' classics. While that thought might surprise some, Ringwald is far from surprised about how big of a hit The Kissing Booth is with fans.

"It doesn't surprise me! What surprises me more is that more romantic comedies aren't made right now," the Sixteen Candles star said. "I think people (myself included) are looking for films that take us away from stress and celebrate love. The Kissing Booth expertly achieves both."

As far as her Super Bowl commercial, Ringwald, 51, starred in a big game spot for AFM that saw her as a presenter on the fictional "Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network." The network sold all kinds of goofy avocado accessories.

"This light-hearted ad is humorous, entertaining and sure to put a smile on people's faces – it has on mine!" Ringwald said. "This ad is a spin-off of your favorite infomercials – just insert some Avocados From Mexico! I play a co-host where I provide viewers with the ultimate gifts to pamper their favorite fruit — avocados. From chip floaties to tracksuits and car seats, your most precious avocados are sure to be protected and pampered."

She added, "When I first heard about this opportunity, I was thrilled to work with a brand that I am not only familiar with but eat on a regular basis. AFM is known for their funny and creative ads, and this year is no different. I'm excited to be working with Avocados from Mexico for their Super Bowl ad. I love Avocados From Mexico because they are Always Fresh and Always Worth It, so partnering with the brand was a no brainer!

Photo Credit: Paramount/Getty Images