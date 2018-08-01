You’re 14 Moves Away From The Perfect Bubble Butt

Great butts are NOT just for swimsuit season, ladies! Don’t get lazy just because you haven’t had to strut around in a bathing suit in a while. Whether you’re are at the gym, the park or your house, the following moves will work your glutes so you can break out the yoga pants, leggings and shorts with no regrets. Time to do some booty work!

WATCH: At-Home Lean Legs and Butt Workout

1. Tip Toe Plié Squat:

Squats are a must-do exercise to earn your bubble butt, and this move puts a new twist on the traditional squat. The most important part of this exercise is posture!

Step 1: Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width distance apart, toes pointing out at 45 degrees, hands on your hips.

Step 2: Bend your knees and lift your heels off the floor while squeezing your butt.

Step 3: Slowly lower your heels back to the floor and straighten your legs. That is one rep.

2. Jumping Lunges:

This exercise is a bouncier modification of the traditional lunge and it is sure to get you on your way to the perfect bubble butt.

Step 1: Begin in the lunge position. Place your feet far enough away form each other to create 90-degree bends in both knees. The front knee should not pass over the front toes. The back knee, ideally, should touch or be a few inches from the ground. Chest is lifted.

Step 2: Power yourself out of the lunge by squeezing your glutes and core. Use your arms to help with propulsion, and make sure both feet leave the ground at the same time.

Step 3: Land in your lunge with the opposite leg forward with both feet hitting the ground at the same time. The chest stays lifted. That is one rep. Continue alternating legs for allotted time.

» Pro tip: If the jump is just too hard on your knees, take a small step in between each lunge to take the weight off!

3. Lunges:

Here’s another must-do exercise to tighten your glutes!

Step 1: Start with feet hip-width apart and arms at sides.

Step 2: Step forward with your left foot, bending the knee at a 90 degree angle and dropping the right knee down until it almost touches the ground.

Be sure to step the left foot out far enough to prevent your knee from extending over the toe.

Step 3: Keep the weight in your front foot to press yourself back up to standing. Repeat with opposite leg.

Modification (Advanced): Hold a set of heavy dumbbells in each hand while you perform this exercise.

Modification (Advanced): Hold a set of heavy dumbbells in each hand while you perform this exercise.

4. Straight Leg Lifts:

Step 1: Get down on your hands and knees with your hand directly underneath your shoulders. Your knees should be hip-width apart and bent at 90 degrees.

Step 2: Tighten your core and extend one leg completely behind you to raise it to hip height, using your core to maintain stability. Lift leg as high as you can while keeping hips neutral. Then, lower the leg to hip level. Remember to keep your spine straight and your stomach tight.

Modification (Advanced): After performing legs lifts, raise leg and quickly pulse your leg for an additional 15-20 reps.

5. Wall Sit:

Don’t let the word “sit” throw you off, this move will have you feeling the burn!

Step 1: Lean your back against a wall, making sure that your whole back is touching the wall. Your feet should be about two feet from the wall and about shoulder-width apart from each other.

Step 2: Slowly slide your back down the wall until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Aim for a 90-degree angle. Keep your weight in the heels of your feet and make sure your knees are behind your toes. Keep your back flat against the wall.

Modification (Advanced): Lift one leg and hold it straight out in front of you as you sit. Switch legs every 15 seconds.

6. Glute Bridge:

Be sure to add this move to your routine if you’re looking to tone your tush! If you want an added challenge, try lifting one leg as you lift your hips.

Step 1: Lie on your back with the knees bent and feet on the floor. Place a dumbbell between the hip bones and hold it there with your hands during the entire movement. Make sure your shoulder blades are tucked underneath and your neck is comfortable.

Step 2: Exhale and drive through your heels as you squeeze the glutes to lift. Do not try to lift using your lower back. You should feel tension in the glutes, hamstrings and quads. To help relieve any tension in the lower back, pull the belly button in toward the spine. Stop the lift when your hips are in line with the thighs and torso. Inhale and slowly release the move, rolling the vertebrae down until the pelvis hits the floor, then immediately go for the next rep.

7. Dumbbell Deadlifts:

Not only does this exercise tone your butt, but the dumbbells also work your arms. Two benefits in one move! Learn more about dumbbell deadlifts here.

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Grab a pair of dumbbells with an overhand grip, and hold them at arm’s length in front of your thighs.

Step 2: Without changing the bend in your knees, bend at your hips and lower your torso until it’s almost parallel to the floor. Pause.

Step 3: Raise your torso back to the starting position. That is one rep.

8. Frog Jumps:

Get moving and feel the burn with these frog jumps!

Step 1: Stand with your feet a little wider than hip-width distance apart. Lower into a squat; extend your arms between your legs and let your fingertips lightly touch the ground (make certain to keep your chest lifted and knees behind your toes).

Step 2: Jump up explosively, while simultaneously pushing your arms back while tapping your heels together.

Step 3: As soon as you land, perform another jump, keeping up the momentum. That’s one rep.

Modification (Beginner): Decrease your range of motion on both the jump and the drop. Hop rather than jump and squat rather than touch the floor.

9. Plié Squat with Body Bar:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with your toes facing outward. Perform a squat with your knees pointing outward, holding your chest up and back straight.

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, with your toes facing outward. Place the bar (or barbell) behind your head, letting it rest across the top of your shoulders. Hold it in place with your hands. Tighten your core and gaze at the wall in front of you.

Step 2: Maintaining a straight back, lower down into a squat, keeping weight in your heels. Try to get thighs parallel with the ground and make certain that your knees do not extend past your toes.

Step 3: Using your heels and squeeze your glutes, press back up into standing position. That’s one rep.

10. Superman:

This Superman move will give you a Superwoman bubble butt!

Step 1: Start by lying face down and extending your arms out in front of you.

Step 2: Press your shoulder blades together and lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor. Think of stretching your hands and feet as far away from your body as possible. Hold for 2-5 seconds and return body to the floor. That is one rep.

Modification (Beginner): Lift just your legs and chest, and then lift just your arms.

11. Plank Leg Triangle:

Here’s another compound exercise. The Plank Leg Triangle works your glutes and thighs, while the plank puts your arms and core to work!

Step 1: Come into a high board by putting your hands under your shoulders, pointing your fingers forward, and setting your legs close to hip-width separated. Keep your body in a strong, straight line. Flex your feet.

Step 2: Lift one leg as high as you can with great control, making a point not to pike your hips at the highest point of the development. Keep on pressing through the foot rear area of your grounded leg.

Step 3: Breathe out, sending your leg out to the side while keeping it straight. Make a point to keep rise to weight on the two hands. Take the leg back to the board position without returning it on the floor.

» Pro tip: you can also perform this move in forearm plank position.

12. Frog Lifts:

This exercise will tone your tush, you can do it with or without the squishy ball!

Step 1: Begin in a kneeling position and place the ball behind you between the heels. Walk yourself down to the floor and prop up your chest with your elbows. Bend the knees at 90 degrees and squeeze the ball with your heels, which will make your knees move outward to the edge of your mat.

Step 2: Squeeze the glutes and the ball to lift the knees off the ground. Pause at the top for 1 or 2 seconds. Continue squeezing at you lower. Do not collapse at the bottom of the movement. You can rest your forehead on your heads if that’s more comfortable.

13. Single Leg Lifts:

As you lie on your back, focus on one leg at a time through controlled, smooth movements.

Step 1: Lie on your back and prop yourself up on your elbows. Make sure the elbows are directly under the shoulders. Extend the feet out in front of you, then bend one of the legs so the entire foot is on the ground. Flex the foot on the extended leg.

Step 2: Exhale and squeeze the quad on the extended leg as you lift it. This will also work your hip flexors, which you may feel at the crease of your waist. Make sure you keep the work in the quad and hip flexor instead of the back. Inhale and gently lower. Repeat. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

14. Weighted Plié Squats:

Ever wonder how ballerinas get so slim and strong? Here’s one ballet move with a dumbbell added for an extra kick!

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell at the base with both hands and stand straight up. Feet are wider than shoulder width apart from each other with a slight bend in your knees, toes pointing out.

Step 2: Slowly bend the knees and lower your legs until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Your arms should be stationary while performing this movement. Press into your heel to bring the body back to the starting position .That is one rep.

