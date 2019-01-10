Your Weekend Plan to Lose Weight

If the weekend is when you typically let the weight watching fall and indulge in all your favorite foods, you’re countering all the health-conscious eating you did during the week. Stick to this food plan Friday through Sunday to help you stay on track and prepare for the week of healthy meals ahead. You’ll be surprised at how little you’re really missing out on with these delicious low-calorie options!

According to the Center for Disease Control, you need to shave 500-1000 calories each day to lose 1-2 pounds per week and, because the average woman consumes 1,800 calories daily, this plan is based on a 1,300 calorie allotment. Each day leaves room for about 100 calories, so add your favorite healthy snack when you’re in need of a little boost or try these 10 store-bought suggestions!

Videos by PopCulture.com

And don’t forget to exercise for maximum results! This No Excuses Strength and Cardio session will really have you sweating and feeling good.

FRIDAY

Breakfast: Turkey Bacon, Egg White, Spinach Breakfast Sandwich (303 cals) + medium-sized apple (80 cals)

Snack: Build a parfait with FAGE® Greek yogurt, 10 blueberries and KIND Oats and Honey Clusters with Toasted Coconut (218 cals)

Lunch: Classic Tuna Salad on Flatout® 100% Whole-Wheat wrap (185 cals) + cup of raw baby carrots (52 cals). Save 96 calories and make it a lettuce wrap!

Snack: Green Goddess Hummus (62 cals) + Stacy’s® Simply Naked® Pita Chips (130 cals)

Dinner: Skinny Lemon Chicken (170 cals) + five steamed asparagus spears (25 cals)

SATURDAY

Breakfast: Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal (273 cals) + one banana (105 cals)

Snack: Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bites (176 cals)

Lunch: Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad (248 cals)

Snack: Crispy Kale Chips (46 cals)

Dinner: Chicken Alfredo Pizza (200 cals) + side salad with Marzetti Simply Dressed Light Ranch dressing (105 cals)

Dessert: Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries (34 cals for two strawberries)

SUNDAY

Breakfast: Skinny Crustless Quiche (111 cals) + medium-sized apple (80 cals)

Snack: Skinny Fruit Salad with citrus glaze (81 cals) + 14 halves of walnuts (185 cals)

Lunch: Lean Turkey Chili (240 cals)

Snack: Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips (71 cals)

Dinner: Chicken Tostadas (426 cals for two tostadas)

And now a new week has quickly arrived. Keep up the great work by following this 7-day cheat sheet to losing weight – meal plan and workouts included!