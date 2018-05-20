Yoga in Every Shape and Size

Yoga is for everyone, as each practice is individualistic: yours and yours alone. You can tailor it any way you want. Body positivity is the name of the game! During your practice, your mindfulness, movement and joy create a space for you to work with your body, not against it. Yoga is not about solving the problem of your body, because your body is not a problem. It is about mindful movement to honor your unique form.

Here are some confident and wonderful yogis that make body positivity the center of their practice!

Jordan Younger | @thebalancedblonde: A woman who engages her practice on and off the mat, Jordan is a wellness blogger and a yogi that inspires every yoga practicer to find balance in loving themselves. Self acceptance and compassion is at the core of her flow. Check out her Instagram here!

Amber Karnes | Body Positive Yoga: It’s right there in the name. Through her poses and practice, Amber maps out her journey of struggling with low self esteem, and the subsequent journey of making peace with her body and helping others do the same. Check out Amber Karnes here!

Jessamyn | @mynameisjessamyn: Her poses are impressive to say the least, but even more inspiring is her ability to incorporate body positivity into her daily flow. She empowers everyone to take yoga one step at a time, and listen to what your body is telling you. In one of her Instagram posts, she said, “the Instagram yoga community has blessed us with the opportunity to find kindred spirits across the globe — I think it’s high time we take the #bodylove yoga movement into the stratosphere.” Follow her movement here!

(Photo: Instagram User @mynameisjessamyn)

Melissa Lee | @pocketdwarf: Although her photos of practicing yoga in gorgeous settings are spectacular, even more spectacular is the empowerment of her young daughter through yoga. She just gave birth to another bundle of joy, and we can’t wait to see how she shapes this one’s life. Melissa advocates to “do what feels good,” and is a powerful role model for yoga communities and yoga families. Check out her grounded practice as she transitions through big changes!

Anna-Guest Jelley | Curvy Yoga: Anna is a writer, educator and champion for women’s empowerment and body acceptance. She continues to mold a body-affirmative environment where curvy women can engage in the practice without feeling like they have to compete. On her website, Anna encourages “people of every size, shape, age, experience level and ability to grab life by the curves. And never let go.”

Brigitte Koub | @gigiyogini: Follow her on Instagram and watch your feed fill up with warmth and positivity. Her message is simple: breathe and believe. She reminds us that we are all unique, we are all beautiful. Brigitte will help you find the place within you that is all strength and all love. Follow her here!

(Photo: Instagram User @gigiyogini)

Annie Carlin, Supportive Yoga Annie devotes a lot of her time to customizing poses and sequences to suit a practice that everyone can enjoy. This yogi dishes out inspiration with every breath, and will help modify any pose to make it comfortable for you! Her sense of humor is an added bonus. Check Annie out here!

