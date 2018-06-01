Will Past Health Mistakes Haunt You?

It’s no secret that people in today’s world are living longer, healthier lives in many ways. However, that doesn’t mean that you get a free pass to live however you want to and expect your body to hold out for 80 to 100 years. Taking care of yourself while you’re young is an essential part of extending your life and staying mobile, even if it seems like your body can handle anything during your the first few decades of life.

The question is, what really kills your body when you’re young? What will you regret doing as your body begins to age?

Here are six of biggest health mistakes you can make that will impact you for the rest of your life and maybe even cut it short.

Binge Drinking

Many people, especially those in college, like to think that they don’t drink often, just a few times each week or month. The problem is, if those “once in a while” occasions turn into binge-drinking sessions, you’re actually doing big-time damage to your body. Nights where you overindulge cause your body to suffer from extremely high levels of toxicity, which are worse for you than drinking smaller amounts more frequently.

If you enjoy consuming alcohol, feel free to do so, but only in moderation. Avoid pushing past the tipsy stage and monitor yourself closely.

» Read more: Bet You Didn’t Know All This Happens When You Stop Drinking for a Year

Exposing Your Unprotected Skin to the Sun

Sure, everyone wants to go for that youthful, sun-kissed glow during the summers, but that tanned skin is actually a sign of serious skin damage. UV rays from the sun are extremely dangerous for skin that isn’t smothered in sunblock, and tanning booths are even more concerning.



When you do hit the beach or spend hours outside, do your future self a favor and use a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30. Be sure to apply it evenly across your whole body so no area is at risk of wrinkles, damage, or skin cancer. Remember: it’s never too late to start protecting your skin, so don’t wait until the damage is visible and it’s too late to take action.

» Read more: Sun Protection 101: What Your Bottle of Sunscreen Lotion Won’t Tell You

Smoking Cigarettes

You’ve heard time and time again that smoking cigarettes can kill you, but what you might not have heard is why. Inhaling smoke directly into your lungs can put you at risk for a variety of diseases, including throat and lung cancer, COPD, asthma, and more. If you want to keep your voice and lungs intact for the remainder of your life, throw your cigarette box in the trash and run in the opposite direction. Unfortunately, it’s nearly impossible for an avid smoker’s body to completely recover if they’ve smoked for years, so the sooner you quit, the better.

» Read more: The Lowdown on E-Cigs: Are They Really Better for You?



Chewing Tobacco

If you’ve been told that chewing tobacco isn’t as dangerous as smoking a cigarette, keep reading. The average dipper or chewer ingests the same amount of nicotine as people who frequently smoke cigarettes. Most of the chemicals in tobacco can cause cancer, so just because you aren’t inhaling smoke doesn’t mean you’re safe. Don’t jeopardize your body’s future by indulging in such an obviously detrimental habit.

Eating Unhealthy Foods Daily

Your current diet of fast food and late-night junk food might seem harmless, but in reality, you’re slowly hurting your chances of living a long, healthy life. High levels of trans fat can increase your risk of liver dysfunction and diabetes. Additionally, the more overweight you become, the more you’ll struggle with heart problems and other life-threatening issues.

Obviously, indulging in your favorite Chick-fil-a meal or a bag of Cheetos isn’t terrible once in a while, but practicing moderation when it comes to your diet is extremely important. You don’t want your current eating habits to haunt you in the future.

» Read more: A Bad Diet Is Worse Than Drugs, Alcohol and Tobacco Combined

Failing to Schedule Regular Checkups

Everything in your body, from your teeth to your blood pressure, needs to be examined by a medical professional every now and then. You might think that skipping your pricey examinations is okay while you’re young and healthy, but according to most doctors, this is a terrible way to preserve your health for years to come. Keep up with your annual dental appointments and physical exams so that you know you’re protecting your body as much as possible.

As much as twenty and thirty-year-olds love to think they’re invincible, the decisions they make in those years will drastically impact how healthy they are when they’re older. Your past health mistakes can and will haunt you if you’re not careful, so start thinking about the future of your body today.

