Meet The Spider That Spread A Flesh-Eating Infection Across Man’s Entire Body

If spiders weren't scary enough, there's a man fighting necrosis, a flesh-eating infection which was most likely caused by an Australian spider. This flesh-eating infection is so bad it might cost this man all of his arms and legs.

The man in question has already had both of his legs amputated, but the infection continues to spread. According to a toxicology report, the flesh-eating infection could've been caused by the White-Tailed Spider, but the results aren't conclusive and not everyone is convinced that this spider's the cause of this man undergoing multiple amputations.

The 65-year-old man is currently in a hospital, listed in serious condition, and his kidneys are failing. Things went from bad to worse after Terry Pareja first experienced pain to the point of limping, but didn't seek medical attention over the weekend and waited until the following week because there wasn't a doctor on call in the town where Pareja was visiting in Victoria, Australia.

When seeking medical attention on a Monday, doctors immediately recognized the severity of the flesh-eating infection and were forced to amputate his right leg. Terry was then airlifted to another hospital as the infection worsened, and this is when doctors made the decision to amputate his left leg. This was over a month ago and the infection is still not getting better to the point that it might cost Terry his right and left arms, according to the Lad Bible

There's a GoFundMe page set up by Terry's daughter which is seeking to help alleviate the enormous cost of the medical procedures and treatment Terry has endured over the past six weeks. That page is currently at $46k towards its ultimate goal of $100,000.

