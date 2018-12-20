What’s For Brinner?

You’ve heard of some crazy foods by now, but have you heard of brinner? It’s not a new vegetable, nor the latest diet fad. Brinner is the classic breakfast for dinner! It’s a great way to shake things up, and it’s something the whole family can enjoy! Swap out the evening glass of milk for some fresh OJ and enjoy one of these delicious and healthy 11 brinner recipes!

Healthy Banana Waffles: No more toaster waffles for you! Once you try this recipe, the frozen stuff just won’t cut it anymore, for you or the kids. Cut up a variety of fresh fruit to top your waffle with and some pure maple syrup. Brinner perfection! Click here for the full recipe.

Breakfast Nachos: Change things up from the usual breakfast go-to’s with these skinny nachos! Our nachos have all your breakfast favorites but in a great Mexican style! Click here for the recipe.

Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata: Not only is Frittata fun to say, it’s fun to eat! With five different veggies and tons of protein, this dish is great served up with some toast or a side salad. Click here for recipe.

Quinoa Banana Pancakes: Quinoa is a super-food and a great baking tool. It makes the perfect pancake consistency and adding banana only makes it that much better! Three of these fluffy hot cakes are only 220 calories. Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Banana French Toast Bake: This yummy casserole is a great way to impress the family! While it needs to be kept in the fridge to set for a while, the instructions are extremely easy to follow! Click here to get the recipe.

Skinny Greek Omelet: Got some leftovers from your last greek dish? Throw together that spinach, tomato and feta into this omelet for a healthy and tasty meal! Click here for the recipe.

Oven Baked Chicken and Waffles: Put a spin on this classic comfort food and impress the whole family. This meal is protein packed and we’ve eliminated the spare fat and carbs you usually find this this dish. Click here to get the recipe.

Skinny Crustless Quiche: If you’re looking for a great low carb meal, look no further. This quiche is crazy good, low carb and only 2 Weight Watcher Points. Click here to get the full recipe.

Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros: This dish may seem a little intimidating, but it’s pretty simple to make! You can make the salsa from a store bought base and then just throw a simple fried egg on top! Or scrambled, if that’s what you prefer.

Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole: We love this casserole because of the convenience factor. Make it when you’ve got some spare time and then throw it in the oven prior to dinner and you’re ready to go! Click here for the recipe.

Portobello and Lime Breakfast Tacos: If you are looking for a fun way to change up taco night, this is a great version to try! It’s vegetarian, full of nutritious ingredients and can be made in about 30 minutes! (via Shrinking Kitchen)