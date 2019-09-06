What 400-Calorie Dinners Look Like

For a lot of people, watching calories seems like a death sentence. But, low calorie doesn’t always mean low flavor. Check out our 400-calorie dinners — some a little less, some a little more — that are all all super delicious, satisfying, and diet-friendly.

1. General Tso’s Meatballs:

For a lightened-up Asian dish, this General Tso’s Meatball recipe is the perfect skinny supper! We used all natural al fresco® Spicy Jalapeño and Pepper Jack Chicken Meatballs to kick to your taste buds into high gear. al fresco® makes their gourmet chicken meatballs with lean, skinless chicken meat, and they’re 50 percent lower in fat and sodium content than traditional meatballs. Our sriracha and soy sauce-based sauce for the perfect balance of tangy and sweet that complements the spiciness of the meatballs. Throw all that on a bed of rice and veggies and you’ve got yourself a perfectly balanced Asian dinner the entire family will love! Click here for the recipe.

2. Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas:

These sour cream chicken enchiladas hit that Mexican craving we all get so often. Trust us when we say these will be a household favorite if they aren’t already, seeing as this is Skinny Mom’s most popular recipe ever at only 250 calories per serving. Click here for more info.

3. Stuffed Pepper Casserole:

A “stuffed” casserole doesn’t exactly sound healthy, but you’re about to be pleasantly surprised! Made with lean ground beef and nutrient-rich ingredients, this dinner does a great job of satisfying hunger without packing on a ton of calories. You can find it here!

4. Skinny Shrimp Stir-Fry:

We just can’t get enough of our shrimp stir-fry. Succulent shrimp mixed with brown rice and deliciously flavored veggies makes this a must-try dish under 400 calories per serving. Learn more here.

5. Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken:

Our love for Chinese takeout is doing nothing good for our diets, and we’re sure many of you could say the same. This slimmed down version of sweet and sour chicken knocks off over 100 calories and is actually better than the restaurant version. Seriously… you have to try it! It’s only 294 calories per serving. What do you have to lose?! See more here.



6. Skinny Lobster Mac & Cheese:

Holy-moly indulgence… This dinner is out of this world! Cheese, lobster, pasta and still skinny?! We could (and we do) eat this hot, warm, cold, immediately or for leftovers! This combo is so good, there is no bad time to enjoy! If you’re looking for a totally delicious and romantic dinner to make at home with with your honey for a fun date night in, give this one a try, especially since it’s only 338 calories per serving. Check it out here.



7. Skinny Cincinnati Chili:

In true Popculture.com fashion, we had to find a way to turn this Cincinnati-style comfort food classic into a skinny recipe! Serve this up on whole-wheat spaghetti with cheddar cheese and chopped onions and you can call it a classic 4-Way that has just 342 calories. Check it out here!



8. Skinny Chicken BaCado Casserole:

This casserole combines the delicious flavors of chicken, bacon and avocado. The Skinny Chicken BaCado Casserole is quick, as it only takes around 30 minutes with prep and cook time, and it tastes amazing! Feel free to substitute or add other vegetables into the casserole as well. This delicious dish rings in at 360 calories per serving. See the rest of the nutrition facts here.



9. BBQ Chicken Salad:

Whoever thinks salads aren’t filling hasn’t tried this satisfying recipe for only 402 calories. Fresh ingredients mixed with the crunch of crisp lettuce and blue corn chips offers a delectable taste leaving you wanting more and more! This will no doubt be a new family favorite. Here’s more!



10. Creamy Whole-Wheat Penne Pasta:

Speaking of filling, this dish is full of hearty flavor that will leave you feeling full without all the guilt of traditional pasta dishes. If you’re headed out for a long run, this is the perfect dinner to eat the night before. And at only 373 calories per serving, you really have no reason not to try it! See more here.

11. Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff:

This dinner is as cozy as slipping into your favorite, soft winter sweater! And it’s just about as easy to make too! This one will warm you up and fill your kitchen with the most mouth-watering scents of fork-tender beef and mushrooms stewing atop whole-grain noodles and a flavorful sauce in your slow cooker! It’s as simple as throwing all the ingredients in, turning on the slow cooker, and letting that bad boy work its magic! Click here for the recipe.

12. Skinny Fish Sticks:

Who doesn’t love the taste of a good, deep-fried fish stick?! Well, rather than deep frying these scrumptious sticks, we used a skillet with a touch of canola oil so you can enjoy the same crave-worthy taste without all the added fat and calories. We’ve also traded the doughy breading for a crunchier, much healthier coating of flax meal and breadcrumbs. The seasoning secret for these delicious fish sticks is a little Parmesan cheese. You have to try this slimmed down recipe for only 407 calories. Check it out here!

13. Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers:

It’s time to try tortelloni! Tortelloni is pretty much the exact same as tortellini, but larger and shaped more like a “belly button.” They are usually stuffed with similar fillings as ravioli, like spinach, cheese or meat. In this recipe, the cheese-stuffed tortelloni is the centerpiece in a gorgeous color combination of red, orange and yellow bell peppers with a pop of green from the spinach. This one is healthy and beautiful and only 365 calories per serving. Doesn’t get much better than that! Click here to check it out.



14. Tortilla Chicken Soup:

This is one of our favorite soup recipes! Just prep it the night before and you can have it completely ready the next night without any extra work! This is a busy mom’s dream recipe… plus it’s only 331 calories. Check it out here.



15. Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes:

After seeing pics of stuffed sweet potatoes everywhere on Pinterest, we decided to give it a go and create our very own stuffed sweet potato recipe. As if pork tenderloin isn’t already delicious, adding it to a fluffy sweet potato makes it even tastier! Enjoy this fun dish for only 304 calories. Try it here.



16. Skinny Minestrone Soup:

Cold nights call for a hearty soup, and you can’t go wrong with our Skinny Minestrone Soup! This is a warm, filling vegetarian dinner that packs in 16 grams of protein per serving thanks to white beans and kidney beans! There are so many things to love about this dish… how beautiful it looks, how many good nutrients are mixed in, how easy it is to freeze, and that it’s a super filling dinner at only 263 calories! Check it out.



17. Skinny Pistachio Baked Halibut:

Pistachios are one of our favorite foods out there! These powerful little nuts are an awesome source of fiber and vitamin B6, and just wait for the perfect crunch they bring to this fish dish! Halibut is such a tasty fish and this healthy coating is seriously the icing on the cake! You will love this 381-calorie crispy fish remix. Try it out here.

