6 New Types of Masturbation You Should Try to Have Amazing Orgasms

When it comes to getting down and dirty with yourself, you might have your routine down pat (so to speak). You know your exact hot spots and juust the right amount of oomph it takes to get you there, so why mess with a good thing?

As it turns out, even if you’re satisfied with your masturbation habits and payoffs, there are other ways you could be improving. Plus, research proves that “sex and masturbation get more and more pleasurable as a woman gets more experience, experiments more, and has more insights,” Claire Kim, a manager at sex research company OMGYES told Women’s Health.

Especially if you’re still exploring the world of self stimulation and not sure exactly where to start, take heed of these six masturbation techniques that can take your orgasms to the next level.

Break out a new toy

Experimenting with a new tool could open doors you never knew existed. Never used one before? Try getting a vibrator. Already seasoned in battery-operated pleasure boosters? Give your favorites a break and try something totally different — like a sex toy that literally blows.

“There are toys that use suction or blowing to offer a new sensation,” says Kat Van Kirk, Ph.D., licensed marriage and sex therapist and author of the Married Sex Solution: A Realistic Guide to Saving Your Sex Life.

Try a temperature change

There’s a reason fire and ice are such a common theme in the sex world. Try using a warming sensation lube or even warm sex wax ideal for a sexy self massage or night in. But heating things up in the bedroom doesn’t always mean literally — try using an ice cube while things are getting steamy to go from one tantalizing extreme to the other.

Tub time

Take things to the tub or shower to explore uncharted territory. “There’s a reason why tub play is so popular,” Van Kirk said.

Have a detaching shower head? You’re in luck. If not, sink into a hot bath and let a waterproof sex toy (or your trusty fingers) do the work.

Find some new fodder

If your attention span struggles during you solo sessions, try finding some new material to spark your imagination. “Using masturbation ‘fodder’ is always helpful,” Van Kirk said.

Erotic novels, movies or even sexting can take you and your hormones to the next level. Bust our your favorite sexy tunes and explore that one fantasy you’ve always been curious about.

Get that G-spot

Has the elusive G-spot continuously evaded your touch? If sex toys and wild fantasies aren’t exactly your cup of tea, you can still have a good time just by finding the right hot spot. To find the G-spot, “focus two inches in to the vagina on the upper wall,” as per Van Kirk’s advice.

Not working for you? Most women find the clitoris to be extremely liberating when it comes to sexual energy, so give your clit some much-needed love! Read a whole bunch of tips on reaching clitoral orgasm here, but one thing to keep in mind is that the clitoris has double the nerve endings as the penis — which means you can definitely find that secret spot that gets you going.

Find the… A-spot?

If you’ve never heard of the A-spot, you’re not alone. It’s super hard to find, but once you do, the payoff is worth it. But just know: There’s no anatomical proof this spot exists for everyone. It’s simply an erogenous zone many women report, according to Yvonne K. Fulbright, Ph.D.

The anterior fornix erogenous zone is found deep inside the vagina, just a few inches past the G-spot between the cervix and the bladder. A good way to find it is to find your G-spot, then keep pushing past it for a longer, more intense orgasm.