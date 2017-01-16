Washington Killer Says ’Satan Was In Control’ When He Murdered Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others At Party

Allen Christopher Ivanov faced a judge on Thursday for opening fire at a party and killing his ex-girlfriend and two others, using the excuse that "Satan was in control" for his actions. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Anna Bui, Jordan Ebner, and Jake Long. Bui had ended a relationship shortly before the shooting occurred last summer.

In response to Ivanov's claims about who was in control, Superior Court Judge Janice Ellis said, "You deserve to be separated from society for the rest of your life and you shall."

Ivanov pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder, as well as two counts of attempted murder for shooting at other partygoers. He used an AR-15-style rifle to shoot at the victims at a party on July 30 in Mukilteo, WA.

Reading from a prepared statement, Ivanov told the grieving families in court, "How could I have done this? I could not say." He referred to the evening in question as the night "that ruined my life" and said he was feeling "hopeless, suicidal and outraged with jealousy."

Jake Long's mother, Autumn Snider, said, "Allen Ivanov has stolen so much from so many people," while carrying her son's ashes in an urn.

Investigators say that, following Bui's ending of the relationship with Ivanov, that he began stalking her. Before opening fire at the party and ending three people's lives, Ivanov stood outside the party for hours.

Despite claiming that he "couldn't control" his emotions, Ivanov also says that he never could have pulled off the crimes with his bare hands and "wished" he had never been sold the rifle in the first place. He also claims that his love for Bui will never die and that "Anna visits me in my dreams and talks to me all the time."

The words Ivanov spoke in court sound contradictory to some reports that he had been bragging about the murders while in prison, even writing rap lyrics about his actions, including, "I knew she knew who I was 'cause I saw her face right before I pulled the trigger."

Alex Levine, a partygoer, is so distraught by the events of that night that he now requires a therapy dog, which was by his side when telling the court, "At the age of 19, I had to attend the funerals of three of my friends in the span of three weeks."

