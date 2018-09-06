Want a Stronger Upper Body? Do These 3 Moves Every Day

Are you looking for a stronger upper body? Repetition is key for building strong muscles, but you don’t have to spend multiple hours at the gym every day in order to achieve your goals. Simply do these three moves every day and you’ll see results in your upper body in no time!

1. Pushups:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only will this work your arms, but your core and glutes, too.

Step 1: Get into a standard pushup position with your hands directly in front of your chest, squeezing your elbows to your sides. Lower your chest toward the floor while keeping your upper arms parallel to your sides and your elbows pointing straight back. Lead with your chest, not your head.

Step 2: Press back up to start.

2. Chair Dips:

Test your triceps with this amazing move. Do a couple reps of these every day and you’ll see toned arms in no time.

Step 1: Sit on the edge of a chair and place your palms on either side of your hips. Shift your weight onto your palms, lifting your butt forward and off the seat of the chair.

Step 2: With bent knees, bend your elbows and lower body, creating 90-degree angle with your arms.

Step 3: Straighten your arms. That is one rep.

Modification (Advanced): Extend your legs.

3. Pushup Row

Pushup rows are a fantastic way to ignite several muscle groups all at one time. This amazing multitasker builds strength and burns calories. Doing them frequently will build your back, core, biceps, and shoulders.

Step 1: Grab a pair of weights and get in pushup plank position with your hands grasping the handles of the weights, core tight.

Step 2: Lower your body, keeping elbows tight to your ribs.

Step 3: Pause at the bottom of your pushup, then press yourself back up into plank.

Step 4: Once back in the plank position, bend your left elbow and pull the weight up toward the side of your body. Try to graze your right side when you “row” the dumbbell up, keeping your elbow straight.

Step 5: Once back in the plank position, bend your left elbow and pull the weight up toward the side of your body. Try to graze your right side when you “row” the dumbbell up, keeping your elbow straight.

Step 6: Repeat the row movement with your right arm. That’s one rep.

Remember, these three moves aren’t enough to give you a well-rounded workout, but they will give you well-toned biceps and triceps! Doing these three moves every day will help you build a stronger upper body!

Work it: 30/20/10 Arm Bootcamp [VIDEO]