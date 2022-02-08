Valentine’s Day 2022: 6 of the Best Meal Kit Delivery Services for a Romantic Night In

Valentine’s Day 2022 is already around the corner, which means the rush to make dinner reservations is on. However, you can avoid that by ordering meal kits from delivery services for a romantic night. There are also vegan and vegetarian delivery services that bring meals right to your door.

Meal kit subscribers receive premeasured ingredients for making full recipes at home, along with extra ideas and tips. Some meal kits can come with enough to serve two or more. There are subscription services that will send you new meal kits each month, and some kits can include ingredients for recipes each night of the week. Many services are targeted towards those who wish to eat healthier but do not have the time to hit the grocery store. There are also many affordable plans that cost about $10 per serving, and some plans offer promotional deals for new subscribers. Below is a list of some of the best services available.

Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is a 100% plant-based meal kit that is perfect for vegan diets. The recipes introduce subscribers to lentils, mushrooms, ancient grains, and nutritious produce. The kits also include unique sauces and condiments like cashew cream and other nut-based “dairy” products. Each kit is $10 to $12 a serving and there are eight vegan meal kit options per week. More information is available at Purple Carrot.

Mosaic Foods

Mosaic Foods offers plant-based meals with global flavors and creative mushroom substitutes like vegan sausages, tofu, and jackfruit. Some standout meal kids include tomato olive and feta ragout, tangy Thai noodles, and bean and jackfruit chili, notes CNET. They recently launched family meals for $20 each, meant for four people. Most standard meals cost $9 each. More information is available at Mosaic Foods.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh offers the most meals that will appeal to the widest possible audience. They also offer plenty of recipes that are not vegetarian for those who want meat occasionally. A sample menu includes apricot, almond and chickpea tagine or cheesy Portobello mushroom cups over spaghetti. The kits cost $9.49 per serving for two people, or $8 per serving for four, plus $10 for shipping per box. More information is available at HelloFresh.

Sunbasket

Sunbasket features recipes created by award-winning chef Justine Kelly, but each recipe is easy and made completely with organic ingredients. Most meals are even ready in just 30 minutes. There are also plenty of options each week, so you can choose between vegetarian, vegan, paleo, and gluten-free meals. Delivery is available in 36 states. A two-person plan costs $74.93 each week (or $12 per serving), while a four-person plan costs $143.87 per week ($11 per serving). There is a $6 shipping fee. More information is available at Sunbasket.

Blue Apron

One of the best-known services is Blue Ribbon, which offers eight weekly menu choices that includes some interesting international options across an ever-changing mix of meat, fish, Beyond Meat, WW meals, diabetic-friendly recipes and health-conscious items. This one also offers vegetarian options, as well. The recipes are often simpler ones, marked with keywords like “customer favorite” and “quick and easy” to help you pick. There is also an optional wine pairing service and special holiday menus. The price per serving ranges from $7.49 to $10, notes CNET. More information is available at Blue Apron.

Gobble

The target customer for Gobble includes cooks who don’t have time to prepare big meals. Gobble offers recipes that can be prepared in 15 minutes or less. The recipes still have a sophisticated vibe. They are broken into four categories: From the Ranch, From the Range, From the Sea, and From the Earth. Gobble’s meal kits usually work out to about $12 per serving. It’s not the cheapest, but it may offer the fastest recipes to prepare. More information is available at Gobble.