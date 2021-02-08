20 Sexy Valentine’s Day Gifts for Couples

This Valentine's Day you can go with the typical gifts—chocolates, flowers and/or a romantic dinner out or you can try something a little more…interesting. If you're leaning towards something a little more interesting, then you will love these 20 sexy Valentine's Day gifts! From fun toys to lingerie, your partner will never forget these gifts, or the fun you had with them.

1. Victoria's Secret V-Wire Teddy (Photo: Victoria's Secret) Wow him with this lacy red teddy—sexy from every angle, in sheer floral lace with a plunge in front and back. $59.50 | victoriassecret.com prevnext

2. Kinky Truth or Dare (Photo: Uncommon Goods) Skip the usual date night dinner and a movie, and go for strip poker and showerplay instead. Featuring 100 racy seductions printed on double sided sticks, all the game asks is that you and your partner draw a stick and choose truth or dare—intense fun guaranteed. $14.95 | uncommongoods.com prevnext

3. Liberator Wedge Sex Pillow (Photo: Liberator) Say adios to position fatigue and and make your old favorite positions more fun and intense for both of you with this foam pillow sex prop. Available in 5 sexy colors. $98 | liberator.com prevnext

4. Jo Dona Body Kissable Body Paint (Photo: Dona by Jo) Let the delicious blend of aphrodisiacs and pheromones inspire your passion. Includes applicator so you can tease your partner as part of play. Available in 3 delicious flavors: vanilla buttercream, strawberry soufflé and chocolate mousse. $4-$9 | donabyjo.com prevnext

5. The Crave Vesper (Photo: Love Crave)

The Crave Vesper is a stunning vibrating pendant necklace that is both elegant and intriguing. Wear it casually, or with your sexiest attire, and share the secret of this fine jewelry with a lover, or keep the mystery intact. The necklace has a choice of silver, gold or rose gold depending on your fashion taste. Designed for erotic experiences in both public and in private. $69.00 - $149.00 | lovecrave.com prevnext

6. Sex Bomb Bath Bomb (Photo: Lush) A must-have for any romantic bath session, this sphere of sex appeal contains all of nature's most potent and seductive ingredients to get you in the mood for a good…soak. Indulge in this tiny luxury and you'll be ready for anything. $7.95 | lushusa.com prevnext

7. Oh! Hot Knots Beginner's Bondage Game (Photo: LoveHoney) Bondage play can be fantastic fun, but sometimes, it can be hard to know just what to do when your partner's tied up. Luckily, this game gives you a whole deck of ideas, as well as a satin blindfold and easy-to-use restraints for an endless array of play. $19.99 | lovehoney.com prevnext

8. Carlota Ouvert Briefs (Photo: Nordstrom's) The ultimate boudoir piece, the Carlota Ouvert Brief features large dotted mesh with a provocative split silhouette. $35 | nordstroms.com prevnext

9. Coco de Mer Mini Ben Wa Balls (Photo: LoveHoney) These Kegel balls will give you sweet sensation with a lasting impact. Regular use can help increase arousal, upping the intensity and frequency of your orgasms. Helping develop internal strength with regular use, the balls can increase arousal in play, increase orgasmic intensity and boost grip during lovemaking. Lustrous and luxurious, the metal balls slip in smoothly with a little water-based lubricant and can be worn inside and outside the bedroom. $20 | lovehoney.com prevnext

10. Squish (Photo: Unbound Babes) You won't want to let go of this vibe once you get your hands on it. The harder you squeeze, the stronger the vibration. Squish even lets you compose and replay customizable vibration patterns so every use feels fresh. Squish is incredibly fun and easy to use. Start with gentle pressure and work up to a firm grasp. Don't let the cute shape fool you, the Rumble Motor Technology boasts a deep, rumbly vibration like no other. $99 | unboundbabes.com prevnext

11. Eye of Love Pheromone Massage Candle (Photo: CoolStuff.com) These sensual-smelling candles pull double-duty. Simply light the wick to enjoy its scent, then drizzle the warm oil on the skin as the perfect start to an unforgettable massage—or a hydrating treat after a bath. Available in 3 sensual flavors bourbon, cucumber or dark vanilla. $24 | eyeoflove.com prevnext

12. Fun Lovers Dice Set with Velvet Keepsake Bag (Photo: Amazon) This fun and adventurous set of dice is certain to enhance your love life! Add spontaneity, surprise, fun and affection with a simple roll of the dice. For enjoyment, excitement, and ecstasy, LET'S ROLL! $10 | Amazon.com prevnext

13. Gabby Big Brief Pink And Red (Photo: Agent Provocateur) Charm your lover in this sugary-sweet heart patterned sheer lingerie set. He definitely won't be able to resist! $39 | agentprovocateur.com prevnext

14. Cleo Bangle Handcuffs (Photo: Unbound Babes) These golden bangle handcuffs are perfect for the fashionable kinkster. The only hint that these stackable gold cuffs are anything but innocent jewelry is the delicate chain connecting them—allowing them to double as functional wrist restraints, just in case your evening plans take an interesting turn. $36 | unboundbabes.com prevnext

15. Naughty Bubbles Shimmering Bath and Shower Gel in Chocolate Bronze (Photo: Booty Parlor) Set the stage for a sexy stay-at-home date. The scent of rich, sweet chocolate on your skin will make you and your partner melt. What happens next is entirely up to you… $16 | bootyparlor.com prevnext

16. A Little Box of Sexy (Photo: Fly Trap on E) Relationship coupons are a fun and creative gift, but this time let's ditch the "free breakfast in bed" coupon and replace it with cards like "Nude Photo Shoot" and "Naked Housekeeper." $24 | Esty.com prevnext

17. TOR™ 2 (Photo: Lelo) For connoisseurs of sex, TOR™ 2 is the most sophisticated vibrating couples' ring in the world, offering you both the most thrilling and intense pleasures. A comfortable and perfectly-fitting vibrating couple's ring worn by men when making love, TOR™ 2 enhances the sensations of sex for both partners. $139 | Lelo.com prevnext

18. Hearts of Love Paddle (Photo: Bliss Love Toys) Punishment never felt so sweet! Turn up the heat with this charming leather paddle with red stitching and suede hearts. $51 | amazon.com prevnext

19. The Fantasy Box Gift Subscription Box (Photo: The Fantasy Box) Get a naughty monthly delivery of toys, accessories, lingerie and so much more. Each box is tailored to a theme, and contains full-sized products to have fun with. Perfect for couples looking to deepen their intimacy while exploring. Starts at $39/month | thefantasybox.com prevnext