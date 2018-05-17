Use Your Baby to Lose Your Baby Weight: 18 Moves For Mom & Baby

As a busy mom, I know how it feels to balance that double-edged sword of either missing a workout or feeling guilty about sacrificing quality time with your baby. That’s why when my own son was a baby, I began incorporating workouts into my routine that would allow me to couple a great sweat session with a little baby/mommy time. These 18 mom and baby workout moves are simple and effective, and the only equipment you will need is your baby, a baby carrier, a yoga mat and your own body weight. Remember to check with your doctor first to confirm that you and your baby are both healthy enough for this workout. Once you have the clearance (and some comfy workout clothes), get ready to sweat!

Also, if these moves are new to you or if you’re unsure how these exercises will affect your baby, be sure to consult with your healthcare provider prior to beginning the workout. Having the information you need will help keep both you and your baby safe and healthy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Plié Squat:

With baby tucked in tight in his or her baby carrier, stand a little more than shoulder-width apart, toes turned out and begin to Plié. Start with 2 sets of 20 and build on as you become stronger. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Squat Press:

Hold on tight to your baby and begin to squat down toward a bench. Make sure to keep your core tight as you push up through your heels to stand. Complete 2 sets of 25 or add an extra set if you are feeling energized! For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Russian Twists:

While seated on the floor, hold on to your baby and begin to twist from side-to-side. Complete 3 sets of 15. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Pushups:

Lay your baby on his or her back and hover over them in the push-up position. As you lower yourself down into the push-up, be sure to give the baby some sugar! You may not need another reason to kiss them, but it’s an awesome reward for all of your hard work! Complete 3 sets of 25. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Baby Upright Row:

This fun and easy exercise is as simple as picking up your baby! Complete 3 sets of 15-20 reps. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Reverse Crunch:

Lie face up on the floor (be sure to use a mat for comfort), and with baby in hand and resting on legs, curl your legs up until your low back is off the floor. Do 15 to 20 reps. Rest and play for a few seconds, then do 1 more set. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Chest Press:

This move is effective and fun for both of you! Lie on the floor (same position as the reverse curl), hold the baby over your chest and then push them away from your body. Complete 2 sets of 15. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Shoulder Press:

If this one looks familiar, it’s probably because it’s one you’re already doing every day! Stand up, holding your baby in your hands, and use your shoulders to lift your baby up in the air and then bring him or her back down. Complete 3 sets of 15. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Glute Bridge:

Your baby may start giggling, feeling as though he or she is playing on a see-saw, but all fun aside, your bootie will be on fire by your last set! Keeping your baby near your hips and pushing through your heels are the tricks to making this exercise effective and comfortable for both of you. Complete 3 sets of 30. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Sit-Ups:

Lie on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees and your baby resting safely on your thighs. Use your abs to pull you up from the ground and to your sweet baby’s face. Repeat 25 times. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Plank:

Much like the push up, your baby will rest right beneath you. When holding, that plank begins to feel impossible. Just focus on your baby’s smile. Hold 45-60 seconds. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Boat:

Sit on the floor with knees bent and arms by your sides. Place your baby on your lap and lift your feet off the floor while extending your arms. Hold for one minute. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Lunge with a Twist:

Slip your baby back into his or her carrier (facing you or facing away from you) and lunge forward at a 90- degree angle. Twist to one side slightly, and then reverse the twist. Complete 2 sets of 20 per leg. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Baby One Leg Hip Thrusts:

To keep the bootie tight (and your baby happily bouncing), rest the baby on your hips facing away from you and one leg at a time, lift and lower. This is one of Brooke’s favorite moves for the butt, and she loves the fact that it works the hamstrings as well! Complete 1 set of 30 per leg. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Bicep Curls:

Hold baby under his or her arms (be sure you have a secure grip) and curl them up to your face for a big kiss! Complete 2 sets of 20. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Standing Twister:

Hold your baby in front of you about 5″ away from your body and begin to twist. Remember to hold the twist for 3 seconds on each side and 3 seconds in the middle. Repeat 19 times for a total of 20. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Tricep Dips:

Get your arms whipped into shape in no time flat with this move! With baby in his/ or her carrier facing you or facing away from you, place hands on a secure chair or couch and dip down and back up. Complete 30 -45 reps. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Tush Tightener:

To give that bootie some pop while entertaining your baby, sit him or her in front of you (now is a great time to make silly faces), and with legs together, begin to lift! This is another go-to move for Brooke. She loves the simplicity of it and the burn! Complete 30 reps and you’re ready roll and get on with your day. For more instructions on how to do this move correctly, click here.

Remember, it’s the #EveryDayMoments that make life worth living, so never feel like you have to sacrifice one priority for another. With a little creativity, you can find more effective ways to take care of yourself and your family.

To make the most of your Every Day Moments, use your American Express EveryDay credit card for many products that you see here and earn 3% cash back for shopping at your local supermarket. Whether you need to pick up a baby carrier to complete this workout or just need a few healthy snack items for your family, American Express makes all of your #EveryDayMoments a little more affordable.

Brooke Griffin is an American Express Card Member and an ambassador, chosen for the EveryDay Mom her services.

Disclaimer: Remember to check with your doctor first to confirm that you and your baby are both healthy enough for this workout. Also, ensure that your baby is strapped in and positioned safely without discomfort.