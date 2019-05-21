Use These Simple Hacks to Blast Belly Bloat In 24 Hours

(Photo: Shutterstock)

While it’s true that there’s no one-day quick fix to get the perfect body, it turns out that there are some last-minute hacks you can use to fake it ’til you make it.

Belly bloat is real, and it can be responsible for making your once-lean tummy puff out. More often than not, it’s ‘water weight‘ causing your bloat, which is actually the result of a salt/water imbalance in your body! If you’re eating too much salt or you aren’t drinking enough water, your body will retain water until it’s balanced. It’s a vicious cycle, but it can be fixed!

If you’re hoping to nail the appearance of a flat stomach (say, for a day at the beach or an upcoming pool party) with very little lead time, these tips will help you get there in 24 hours flat.

​

Sounds too good to be true, but it turns out that the potassium found in bananas can help regulate the fluids in your stomach to help blast belly bloat.

According to Cynthia Sass, RDN, “Foods rich in potassium help de-bloat the belly by acting as a natural diuretic, triggering the release of excess sodium and water the body is retaining. The soluble fiber in bananas can also help relieve or prevent constipation, which can be a major cause of a belly pooch.” A great side-effect of a food we already ingest regularly. (We’ll take two, please.)

​

While drinking a big glass of water may be the last thing on your mind when you’re already feeling bloated, it can actually help. Bloat can be caused by the body’s belief that it needs to hold onto water so as not to become dehydrated; dehydrating drinks like alcohol and coffee can exacerbate this.

But swapping them for a tall glass of lemon water signals to your body that liquids are in high supply, allowing it to drop the bloat. Lemons, which are a natural diuretic, can speed this up as well.

If that isn’t enough to sell you, know that Jennifer Aniston swears by drinking a cup of hot lemon water every single morning! The actress says it helps her maintain her trim, healthy figure.

​

Dark chocolate (70 percent cacao or higher) can actually help you ditch belly bloat. And you thought your day couldn’t get better…

According to findings by researchers at the American Chemical Society, microbes in the gut convert dark chocolate into anti-inflammatory compounds. “When the cocoa reaches your belly’s digestive juices and enzymes, it’s feasted on by your belly’s good gut bugs, which ferment it into anti-inflammatory compounds,” researchers said.

​

Fresh ginger is a great digestive aid. Boil 1/2 tsp of freshly grated ginger with one cup of water to make a ginger tea that will zap your digestion back into shape, getting rid of belly bloat in a hurry.

This trick is actually one of Julianne Hough’s top secrets for an insane dancer body!

​

Though we often reach for protein bars because they’re so convenient, it turns out that they’re often packed with bloat-inducing ingredients.

According to Tamara Duker Freuman, MS, RD, “these bars often contain whey-protein concentrate or milk-protein concentrate, which causes bloating in people who have trouble digesting lactose.” Opt instead for easier-to-digest forms of proteins, such as nut-based bars, to skip the bloating.

