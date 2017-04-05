Tyga Has Reportedly Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Mansion

Kylie Jenner's now ex-boyfriend Tyga has reportedly moved out of their $6 million mansion in Hidden hills, California following their recent split.

The 27-year-old "Rack City" rapper posted on social media that he has found himself a new pad after leaving his shared space with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"Tyga moved out," the source said. "Tyga feels he's been belittled on the show [Keeping Up With The Kardashians]."

Other insiders close to the couple left the door open for the two of them to get back together.

"They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together," the source said. "It's definitely possible they'll work things out again."

While multiple sources have revealed that Kylie and Tyga have gone their separate ways, other insiders close to the on-again-off-again lovebirds has said they are simply spending less time together.

"They're not broken up," a source said while talking with Us Weekly. "They're just not spending as much time together. Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad. He's her first big love and they still speak every day."

Tyga is now reportedly residing at his home in Hollywood Hills, 24 miles away from Kylie's pad.

"She will keep an eye on him," the insider said. "She doesn't trust him, but can't let go."

Kylie and Tyga first began dating back in the fall of 2014. They didn't take their relationship public until months later in March of 2015. Before they became a couple, the Lip Kit creator said that Tyga's friends warned him not to date her.

"The first year we started hanging out, everyone around him told him not to be with me," Kylie said. "I still get comments like, 'Don't be with him.' But we're not doing it for the public - we love each other. We need to be together at all times. We never get mad at each other, we just figure things out."

Over the course of their relationship, Kylie and Tyga have broken up and reconciled multiple times.

During one of their breakups back in 2016, a source said that "over and over again, [Kylie] feels like she can't trust Tyga." The source also said, "There have been and continue to be too many lies."

