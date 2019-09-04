Trying to Lose Weight? Here are 18 Snacks That Will Help

You’ve devoted yourself to a life of regular exercise and eating healthy meals, but don’t let that progress fail because you’re snacking on the wrong stuff. Keep these natural and prepackaged weight loss snacks, as well as these simple healthy recipes handy and see real results this year.

1. Edamame with sea salt: This tasty veggie packs 8 grams of fiber and 17 grams of protein per one cup serving. It’ll keep you full until your next meal without lurking over the cookie jar with envy! It can be served warm or cold, making it one of the best snacks for weight loss.

2. Cottage cheese: This low-calorie, high-protein snack is perfect for any diet and can be paired with a variety of toppings for added benefits. Add a small serving of berries or veggies for an added dose of daily nutrients or top it with cinnamon to speed the process of glucose, ensuring excess sugar isn’t stored in the body.

3. Almonds: Nuts are a simple, nutritious snack full of fiber to keep you full. A generous serving of 23 almonds may seem high in calories for a weight loss-friendly snack, but stick to a raw option in moderation and the benefits will outweigh the calories!

4. Hard-boiled eggs: Eating two hard-boiled eggs as a morning snack will help stabilize your blood sugar levels and will keep you energized and full. They also aid in the digestion of fat, flushing out all the bad from your body. Here’s how to hard-boil an egg!



5. Apples and peanut butter: Apples promote a healthy gut, which is essential for weight loss. Pairing apple slices with peanut butter will provide the protein you need to get you through to the next meal, making it a great snack for weight loss.

» INFOGRAPHIC: How To Lose 1-2 Pounds A Week:



7. LÄRABAR: Especially if you’re working out, having a go-to protein bar is essential. This bar is available in 21 tasty flavors and contains about 200 calories with high fiber and protein.

8. Siggi’s® Non-Fat Yogurt: This yogurt has live and active cultures to promote a healthy gut, plus it has 15 grams of protein to help keep you fuller longer. You can check out Siggi’s here and purchase it online here.

9. Fruit Naturals® Red Grapefruit: This snack pairs fat-burning grapefruit with the convenience of a grab-and-go package! Each fruit cup is only 120 calories. Buy it online here.

10. SkinnyPop: Packed with fiber, this healthier popcorn is all natural and contains only three ingredients. It’s the perfect alternative to buttery, greasy microwave popcorn.

11. Carrot Dippers: Have a crunchy snack alongside creamy low-fat ranch dressing with these tasty carrot dippers. Each serving contains only 35 calories and the carrots are packed with nutrients! Get the nutrition facts from Grimmway Farms here.

12. Pepperidge Farm® Swirl 100% Whole-Wheat Cinnamon with Raisins: Instead of indulging in starchy breads, opt for this smarter whole-wheat option. It’s thin, packed with sweet flavor and contains only 80 calories! Click here for more info.

13. Frozen Blueberry Bites: Craving ice cream? Have these healthy blueberry bites on hand instead and pop in a sweet treat. Both blueberries and Greek yogurt promote weight loss, so this snack is a smart go-to! Check out the video below, then click here for the recipe.

14. Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips: Have a crispy, savory snack minus the calories that salty potato chips pack. These zucchini chips are a perfect pop-able option, though they don’t store well. That means you should indulge quickly! Get the recipe here.



15. Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries: Having a sweet tooth isn’t a diet killer with these tasty treats. Use good-for-you dark chocolate chips in these appetite-suppressing raspberries! Have a serving of eight or nine morsels for a strong source of fiber at only 28 calories. Get details here.

16. Crispy Kale Chips: Have an extra serving of this superfood at snacktime! It’s a low-calorie option full of nutrients. See how to make them by watching the video below, then click here for the recipe.

17. Mediterranean Herb Hummus: Chickpeas are fiber- and protein-rich and this recipe combines them with savory flavors for a delicious snack. For an even healthier option, swap pita chips for baby carrots, celery and grape tomatoes! Click here to see all ingredients.



18. Fat-Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie: Drink your way to weight loss with this healthy smoothie. Cucumbers hidden in this drink help break down fat cells and the cranberry and Greek yogurt promote weight loss, too. See the recipe here!

