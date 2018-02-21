25 Sexy Truth or Dare Questions to Heat Things up in the Bedroom

Truth or dare might remind you of sleepovers gone by, but there’s a reason the game gave you the butterflies; it was an exciting, illicit way to give each other permission to say and do things you normally wouldn’t.

This age-old game is now getting a sexy new makeover thanks to its ability to heat things up the bedroom. Whether your relationship is new or you and your bae have been together forever, playing Truth or Dare together is a great way to light the flames, keep things playful, and even reveal fantasies you’ve been too afraid to share. Read on for questions to ask your partner that are sure to leave you both feeling hot and bothered.

Truth

1. Tell me about the best sex you ever had.

2. What position have you always wanted to try?

3. Which part of foreplay do you like the best?

4. What is your favorite body part?

5. What is your favorite body part of mine?

6. What is your favorite thing to see me wear?



7. Tell me the fantasy you imagine the most.

8. If you could pick one person to have a threesome with us, who would it be?

9. What celebrity would you most like to have sex with?

10. Tell me about your last sex dream.

11. Tell me about the first time you had sex.

12. What do you wish we did in the bedroom?

13. What’s your favorite toy?

14. When was the last time you touched yourself?

15. Have you ever experimented with someone of a gender you normally wouldn’t date?

DARE

1. I dare you to kiss me somewhere you normally wouldn’t.

2. I dare you to make out with me for ten minutes without taking it any further.

3. I dare you to wear my underwear for the rest of the night.

4. I dare you to play the rest of the game naked.

5. I dare you to strip tease to my favorite song.

6. I dare you to give me a foot massage.

7. I dare you to spank me.

8. I dare you to bite me somewhere.

9. I dare you to remove a piece of my clothing with your teeth.

10. I dare you to put ice cubes down your underwear.

11. I dare you to lick my feet.

Try these out the next time you’re having a romantic night in together and don’t be surprised if the game has to end early…

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.

