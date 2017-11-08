17 People Describe the NSFW Sexual Fantasies They Crave Most

Though some operate under the impression that all sex is great sex, you know what turns you on most.

And even when you have mind-blowing sex, there’s nothing wrong — or abnormal — with fantasizing about a new erotic encounter.

For some, a lingering fantasy means the right, open-minded person hasn’t come along yet. For others, they may be too afraid to fess up to their partner (though there’s an app that can help get that kinky conversation flowing).

There’s also that special group would rather save their naughty fantasies to dream about during solo time.

The fantasies dreamt up inside your head also allow you to explore your sexuality in a risk-free environment. You aren’t forcing your ideas onto your partner and you won’t open yourself (or someone else) up to potential injuries or illnesses — based on the intensity of your fantasy.

(Before that last part really weirds you out, know that these five common penis injuries can send guys straight to the ER.)

As you consider the fantasies that really wet your whistle, you may wonder whether other people have similar kinky thoughts.

Luckily, several Reddit users have unabashedly shared their top sexual fantasies, from role playing to public sex and BDSM.

Take a look through some of the most common — and most bizarre — answers to see if your top idea made the list, or scroll through for some sexy new ideas to try.

Role play:

Not surprisingly, some bizarre (and oddly specific) role play situations were among popular fantasies of both men and women.

1. “The burglar fantasy. The thought of him ‘breaking in’ and tying me up is invigorating.”

2. “[I’m wearing] a really tight button down shirt showing off the maximum amount of cleavage possible. A skirt, tight and form fitting. The shorter the better. Put some red lipstick on and put your hair up. High heels. Lick your lips a lot, stroke a ruler, and threaten him with detention. Tell him his grades are slipping and he needs to stay after class for extra credit.”

3. “Pretending to be a dragon that holds a princess (my GF) hostage, threatening to eat her if she doesn’t get dirty with me.”

4. “I have this medical play kink where I’m a an experimental subject who’s been kidnapped by a mad scientist. I got to try it, finally, with one of my current partners. It was AWESOME. My only complaint was that it ended. I have since acquired a dentist chair and a hospital gown. I’m going to get a straitjacket too. We’re both huge nerds so we’re going to continue the storyline and develop these two characters.”

Change of scenery:

Others just want to change up their go-to bedroom routine for something a little naughtier.

5. “I really want to have sex in a high rise window. Like at least 50 floors up.”

6. “Spontaneous sex in a place where almost no people are but still public, such as at the park at night and with a woman who I am not already in a sexual relationship with. Bonus points for clothes still mostly on. There’s something really hot and intense about it escalating so quick and wanting each other so bad that we don’t have time to find a private place or even take our clothes off. The added possible/risk of getting caught is a bonus as well and makes things naughty.”

7. “I want to have sex in an ice cave,” one user wrote. “You know nothing Jon Snow,” a commenter added.

8. “In a Gold’s Gym steam room but like with a girl, not the guys that are in there.”

9. “I want to have sex in a Best Western Plus conference room fitted with a full buffet solely for me and my partner. John William’s ‘Duel of the Fates’ would be played throughout the entire hotel and accompanied by a commentary courtesy of David Attenborough.”

Kinky ideas:

Some fantasy-havers are yearning for more aggressive encounters in their sex lives, where whips and chains may not be off-limits.

10. “I’ve always wanted to try angry sex. But I can’t imagine a scenario where we could discuss angry sex beforehand, cause any argument afterward would just feel too staged and not the passionate insanity it’s supposed to be. It just feels like one of those things that happens on its own.”

“Get drunk and play a board game,” one user suggested.

11. “For me, it’s the perfect BDSM encounter in which my partner somehow knows all the things I want that day and in what order and with what intensity, and does all of them. My husband is happy to indulge my kink and kind of enjoys it, but he has a hard time thinking of things to do and quite understandably can’t read my mind to see what specific thing I’m in the mood for that time. It would be really fun to have someone do it all perfectly without direction.”

12. “Being pushed up against a wall. Not necessarily to have sex, just shoved up against a wall and made out with. Out of passion, not anger. A little bit of kink. Maybe some handcuffs, a little bit of rope, some extra language.”

13. “I’d like my hands tied together and bound to the bed, and have my SO tease me and do whatever he wants. However, there’s a very specific way id like to be bound. A bed with rungs in the headboard so my hands are both together and above my head are a huge part of this for me. My current bed has no headboard, it’s really unfortunate in relation to my fantasy. The straps that are under the mattress strap my hands down at either side, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

Sexy requests:

Others have cooked up unique fantasies based on what they find hottest about themselves or their partner.

14. “I want to come home and my wife is wearing lingerie and waiting. Simple. Old school.”

15. “Worship my boobs. I am a 30E and feel like lots of guys are intimidated by my boobs, but they totally shouldn’t be. My nipples/areolas are smaller than average for my actual breast size and very small, and I am extremely sensitive when they are touched/sucked.”

16. “I want to have sex in a two way mirror box in a busy public place, so that me and my partner can see outwards, but everybody else just sees a mirrored box.”

17. “Having sex in complete darkness with no verbal communication unless absolutely necessary, relying on each other’s body language and involuntary sounds.”