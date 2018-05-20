Tickets to the Gun Show Workout [VIDEO]

It’s not too late to get yours! Follow fitness instructor, Brooke Griffin, through six exercises lasting 60 seconds each. She uses a variety of equipment, including a body bar, dumbbells and a step. If you don’t have all three or any of these, don’t worry! You can still smash this circuit. Brooke also shows you how to “power up” each exercise for a bigger challenge. Check out her form and alignment from the pushup to the arm raises. Let’s do this!