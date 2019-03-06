This Is the Best Stress Reliever, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We all suffer from inevitable daily stressers: we’re late to work, our kids are sick, we miss an important deadline, we’re behind on paying a bill, we have relationship tension—the list truly goes on and on. But no matter what battles or roadblocks we’re currently facing, we know there’s nothing healthy about clinging to stress and dwelling on less-than-ideal circumstances.

But de-stressing, relaxing and finding a sense of calm is often easier said than done. Simply telling our brains to chill out isn’t always an option, so we have to turn to other tactics to help put our minds at ease.

Insert: astrology. Sandra Sitron of Strong Eye Astrology shared the best ways to de-stress according to your sign with Well+Good.

Want to see what the stars say about you? Keep reading to find out what you should be doing today to find your inner peace!

ARIES: (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

Sweat it out! Let all of your stresses pour out of you by getting your sweat on with a strong workout video or at your pumping iron at your favorite gym.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

Regain control of your life and promote a sense of calm by breaking bad habits and maintaining a healthy, balanced diet full of fresh fruits, veggies, lean protein and whole grains.

GEMINI: (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

To bring a sense of order to your life, work to seek out genuine answers to all of your many questions during a tumultuous time; having answers will bring a much-needed sense of calm and control.

CANCER: (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Stay true to your homebody nature by retreating to your sanctuary and surrounding yourself with familiar faces; you’ll feel comforted, safe and relaxed as a result.

LEO: (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

Channel your innate creative energy into a painting, a poem or an inventive meal to fully relax and unwind.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Pour all of your stresses and anxieties into a productive and soothing activity like deep cleaning or organizing.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

Talk out all of your stresses with a trusted confidante, which will help you relax and learn to process new information.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Indulge in safe, consensual sex with your partner for a guaranteed stress reliever; the intimate time will bring you a sense of peace, calmness and relief.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Turn to your trusted mentors to understand the world around you and satisfy your inner philosophical nature; journaling is another wonderful way to de-stress as well.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

To feel more in control of your life and circumstances, channel your goal-oriented nature and make a plan to take charge of your situation.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

Elevate your mind and gain some much-needed perspective by creating a vision board to help you plan for the future and reach your goals.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

During times of stress and anxiety, turn to calming meditation in order to clear your mind and heighten your intuition.

