This Granite Cookware Set Is a Kitchen Space Saver -- And It's 53% Off

If you have a small kitchen, you know that it can be difficult to find space to store food, pots, pans, gadgets, utensils, cookware, bakeware, kitchen appliances and more. It seems like you need so many kitchen essentials these days, but where do you find room for everything? Luckily, Walmart has a solution, and it's over half-off right now.

Save big on this cookware set at Walmart:

Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle, $35 (down from $75)

Carote is a brand known for its high-quality nonstick cookware that's safe on electric, induction, ceramic, halogen and gas stoves and ovens. This granite set can even go in the microwave. All of the brand's nonstick materials are free of the toxic materials found in many nonstick items: PFOS & PFOA.

Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle

If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set but have a small kitchen without a lot of pantry space, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly, white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection but comes at a fraction of the cost. This set comes with a detachable handle to use on any of the five pieces included, but in a way that you can still stack the pots and pans. Right now, it's on sale $35. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with a removable handle, an eight-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan and a glass lid with a silicone ring.

Plus, there are no toxic chemicals in the nonstick coating.

