These Simple Exercises Show Results After One Workout

No, you can’t transform your body overnight, but a solid workout with the right moves can give you the definition you’re looking for.

Erica Suter, C.S.C.S., a Maryland-based trainer and strength coach, told Women’s Health that by performing certain moves—think, three to five sets of eight to 12 reps—you force a ton of blood into your muscles’ fast-twitch or power fibers. Long story short, this makes your worked muscles bloat in a good way, she said.

The result is a sneak peek of how awesome your muscles will consistently look after weeks of training, she says. It’s also a secret strategy among fitness models!

A recent Strength and Conditioning Journal shows this technique—aka the “pump”—can also prevent muscle breakdown that often occurs when you’re working out to lose weight.

Ready to ‘pump’? Try these Women’s Health-approved moves that’ll show results after one sweat sesh.

Kettlebell Swings

This dynamic, high-intensity move works the power muscles throughout your entire backside, like your butt, back, and hamstrings, making them look more toned, says exercise physiologist Pete McCall, C.S.C.S. Plus, it’ll rev your cardiovascular system and get you sweating, which will help reduce any belly bloat caused by excess fluid retention, and even constipation.

Get instant results: Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees, push your hips back, and grab the top of the kettlebell with both hands. (The kettlebell should be heavy enough to demand serious work, but allow you to maintain proper form.) Swing the bell back between your legs and, as you straighten your legs, thrust your hips forward, squeeze your glutes, and swing the kettlebell directly in front of your chest. Let it fall back through your legs to return to start. That’s one rep.

Deadlifts

This one is all about the booty. After just one set, you’ll notice that your glutes feel firmer, look bigger, and even sit rounder and higher on your backside, he says. Your glutes are your body’s biggest muscle group, and this move hits them hard.

Get instant results: Grab a pair of dumbbells with an overhand grip, and hold them at arm’s length in front of your thighs. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Without changing the bend in your knees, bend at your hips and lower your torso until it’s almost parallel to the floor. Pause, then raise your torso back to the starting position. That’s one rep.

Resistance Band Bicep Curls

“Resistance bands are my go-to for curls because they provide continuous tension in the muscles,” says Taylor Gainor, C.S.C.S., co-founder of LIT Method in Los Angeles. And the longer you keep your biceps tense, the more of a pump you get, she says. “Resistance band bicep curls will leave your arms looking a little bit tighter and toned for the rest of the day,” she says.

Get instant results: Stand on the center of a resistance band with your feet about shoulder-width apart. (Adjust your feet if you need more or less resistance.) Hold the handles at your sides with your elbows fixed to your waist. Slowly curl your arms up to your shoulders, and then back down, while keeping your core engaged. That’s one rep.

Sumo Squats

Apart from making your backside sore for days, sumo squats fire up the muscles that run along your inner thighs, says Gainor. The’ll feel instantly tighter, firmer, and stronger.

Get instant results: Stand with your feet more than shoulder-width apart, and your toes turned out to 45 degrees. With your hands clasped in front of you for balance, brace your core, and lower your body as far into a seated position as you can. Pause, then slowly push through your glutes and inner thighs to return to start. That’s one rep. For extra results, pulse up and down at the bottom of the squat for 30 seconds.

For more moves, check out the original story on Women’s Health.