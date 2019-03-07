These ‘Healthy’ Meals Are Making You Gain Weight

(Photo: Fitbit)

We often fall into the habit of adding certain foods to our diet just because they’ve been regaled as “healthy” or “nutritious.” Unfortunately, some of those foods are chock-full of ingredients that aren’t necessarily conducive to our weight loss goals and are really bad for weight loss. Here are the top 10 foods that might be keeping you from shedding those last few pounds!

​

Sushi rolls

Videos by PopCulture.com

As much as we’d love to think that the shrimp tempura roll we’re chowing down on is the perfect fit for our diet, the truth is that one roll can contain over 600 calories. The tempura and spicy mayo that comes on many popular rolls is full of fat, and soy sauce is absolutely drenched in sodium. Make sure you stick to healthier rolls next time you hit up the sushi bar!

​

Dried fruits

Dried apricots or raisins may seem like the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without packing on the pounds, but the added sugar that condensed fruit contains can really up the calorie count. There are about 60 calories in a cup of grapes, and over 400 in a cup of raisins! Snack wisely, ladies!

​

Granola

No matter how you eat it — as cereal, in a bar, or as part of your yogurt parfait — granola conceals a good deal of sugar and oil, which makes it a dangerous contribution to your diet. Sure, that bowl of granola you normally dole out for breakfast might be full of healthy-sounding sweeteners like honey or agave nectar, but those still contain a good deal of sugar. Make sure you check the nutrition label to rule out potentially unhealthy ingredients.

» Try these healthy snacks instead: 30 Days of Low-Calorie Snacks

​

Sandwich wraps

Just because you wrap something in a spinach tortilla doesn’t make it healthy. Wraps of any kind often contain way more calories than you would expect. One wrap alone has over 300 calories, which is twice as much as two slices of bread. Plus, when you pack in the meat, cheese, and healthy dollop of mayo, you’ve got yourself the equivalent of three to four slices of cheese pizza… So much for your healthy aspirations!

​

Bottled teas and enhanced water

Yeesh, beware the extreme sugar content in these babies! A can of Arizona green tea contains 70 calories and 17 grams of sugar per serving. Keep in mind that there are about 3 servings per can! Enhanced water like Powerade can contain over 300 calories and 30 grams of sugar. Brew your own tea and stick to perfectly average water if you want to keep the pounds off.

​

Veggie burger

In theory, veggie burgers are the perfect way to indulge in your burger cravings without splurging on your diet… right? Unfortunately, that myth is just too good to be true. Veggie burgers tend to be composed of highly processed ingredients, are high in sodium, and can contain upwards of 1,000 calories once you add on the cheese and other necessary condiments.

​

Juice

Juice may seem like the perfect solution when you miss out on your morning grapefruit, but unfortunately that glass of OJ is probably overflowing with sugar and artificial flavoring. Eight ounces of juice can boast over 100 calories (and 20 to 30 grams of sugar). Better to stick to an apple a day!

​

‘Light’ microwave meals

We know that stocking up on light microwave dinners might seem like the smart choice, especially during those hectic weeknights when the only other option seems to be takeout, but those little dishes are packed with sodium in order to compensate for their limited fat (and flavor) content. All that extra salt will make you retain water like crazy.

» Try our healthy make-ahead lunch recipes.

​

Salads

Don’t get us wrong: Salads can be an absolutely fantastic way to fill yourself up with healthy, waistline-friendly ingredients, but they can also be incredibly misleading. Foods like croutons, candied nuts, shredded cheese, and creamy, rich dressings can make that calorie count skyrocket, so be sure to keep an eye on what goes into your dinner salad.

​

Smoothies

As much as we’d like to believe that the delicious frozen treat we slurp each morning is full of nutritious, fiber-packed ingredients, smoothies can be real tricksters when it comes to staying on track. Stores often fill their smoothies full of ice creams, sorbets, and fruit substitutes that are packed in sugar. We highly recommend whipping up your own smoothie so that you can control what goes in and, more importantly, what stays out.

Related:

How to Lose Weight Fast Without Crash Dieting

Eliminate This One Thing to Eliminate Fat

Is Your Workout Routine Sabotaging Your Metabolism?

How Much Protein Should You Eat for Weight Loss?