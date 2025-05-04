‘The Sopranos’ Star Moving Out of the US

Former The Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano announced that he is planning to leave the US because he is “so uncomfortable.”

While attending the Tuccis in Italy premiere in New York City on Apr. 28, the actor said US politics was the key reason for his move out of the country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so uncomfortable with the nature of what’s happening in our country,” he explained to Page Six. “And I just want to run for the hills.”

Pantoliano then said, “It’s hard for me to think about people’s bull— like making a TV show. The world is on fire, it’s hard for me to concentrate.”

The actor then said that he and his wife, actress Nancy Sheppard, recently traveled to Portugal and are considering relocating permanently.

“We just got back,” he said about the trip. “We really love it there.”

Pantoliano also spoke out about Portugal’s recent 18-hour power outage. He believes a “cyber attack” caused the incident.

“I think that’s just a rehearsal for what will happen here [in the US],” he pointed out.

The actor noted that he keeps “a lot of cash” at home. However, he admitted it’s not enough to get him going “for a couple of weeks” in the event of an emergency.

“It’s buried and there’s no map!” he added.