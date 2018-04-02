The Lowest-Calorie Cocktails You Can Drink

If you’re trying to slim down for swimsuit season but don’t want to completely give up your weekend drinking habits, don’t fret: There are ways to indulge in alcohol without wrecking your diet and gaining weight.

Here are 18 of the best alcoholic beverages to order if you’re trying to cut down on calories (but still have fun).

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

Martini – 127 Calories

When it comes to alcohol, the clear liquors are often the safest way to go if you’re worried about drinking your calories. Keep in mind that vodkas with lower proof make martinis even better for your diet.

» Try our Skinny Cherry Martini—you will love the taste of this sophisticated cocktail for only 139 calories!

Gin and Tonic – 148 Calories

Tonic is extremely low in calories, which means you can easily combine it with gin (or a clear vodka) for a healthier version of your favorite post-dinner indulgence.

​

Champagne – 90 Calories

Feel chic and healthy as you sip on a glass of bubbly with your friends. A standard pour of champagne contains far fewer calories than a glass of wine or any other cocktail.

Mojito – 168 Calories

This fun alcoholic beverage is about as damaging as a soda when it comes to calorie counting. Because the drink contains clear rum and isn’t made of syrups (just sugar and minty flavor with a little lime), it’s not a bad choice for dieters.

​

Old Fashioned – 154 Calories

If you’re a whiskey lover, trade in your sugary Jack and Coke for a more traditional drink that is just a tiny bit sweet and a whole lot of bitter.

Vodka Soda – 96 Calories

If you’re really watching your calories, this is one of the best cocktails you can order. Soda water has no calories, and the vodka has a pretty low count, so you can sip on one of these without feeling guilty at all.

​

Bloody Mary – 120 Calories

Because this isn’t a sweet cocktail, it’s already far less caloric than many other options. The added spiciness also prevents you from downing it too quickly and moving on to the next drink.

» Try our twist on this classic with our Skinny Bloody Mary.

Pinot Noir – 120 Calories

One glass of this red wine shouldn’t set you back too much on your calorie count. Plus, pinot noir contains some helpful antioxidants, so it’s a win-win on both the calorie and health fronts.

» Find out the Best Wine for your Zodiac Sign!

​

Scotch – 64 Calories

Each ounce of scotch whiskey contains less than 80 calories, so if you drink it on the rocks, you really won’t be wreaking havoc on your weight-loss plan.

Sauvignon Blanc – 120 Calories

One glass of this wine won’t mess up your diet or leave you with a nasty hangover, so you can still pop straight out of bed the next morning for our early workout.

​

Seabreeze – 180 Calories

This delicious cocktail contains grapefruit juice, which is packed with vitamins and contains less sugar than other ingredients like cranberry juice. Add a little vodka and voila! You’ve got yourself a safe but enjoyable alcohol choice.

Screwdriver – 190 Calories

Pair this diet-friendly drink with your favorite brunch. You’ll get a bit of vitamin C, and the calories will mostly come from the healthy OJ instead of the alcohol.

​

Light Beer – 95 to 136 Calories

Although the calorie count for this drink can vary a little depending on the brand you select, in general, light beers are a better choice for your diet than most cocktails.

Mimosa – 75 Calories

Like a screwdriver, this drink is an excellent low-cal match for your a fun breakfast. However, it’s even less caloric than a screwdriver because it uses champagne instead of vodka.

​

Skinny Margarita – 106 calories

Margaritas in general are usually serious calorie and sugar bombs. But if you’re itching for a margarita, you can still indulge and save the calories with our Skinny Margarita! Our recipe has only 106 calories versus the 500 plus calories in a classic margarita recipe!

Rum and Diet Coke – 66 calories

Switching out the full-calorie coke for diet makes a huge difference. In fact, you can have two rum and Diet Cokes for the calories in one rum and regular coke!

​

Cosmopolitan – 146 calories

Carrie Bradshaw and her Sex and the City crew made this cocktail popular for good reason. This delicious and sophisticated drink is a fine choice at 146 calories per serving.

Shot of Tequila – 69 calories

Small. Quick and gets the job done. In addition to being low in calories, it’s also low in sugar. Just keep in mind that if you are using a chaser, stick with a low-calorie soda or a slice of fruit so you don’t consume extra calories.

Related:

Alcohol and Dieting: What You Need to Know

Chrissy Teigen Opens up About Her Struggles With Alcohol

30 Days Of Low-Calorie Snacks

Best Wine for Your Sign