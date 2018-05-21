The Little Black Dress Workout [VIDEO]

Tell the truth: how long has that little black dress been hanging in your closet? Well, it’s time to break it out! Check out our full-body workout that will keep you looking fantastic in that little black dress for your next date night or cocktail party. For each move below, do as many as you can for one minute each, stopping for a break only after you’ve completed the whole set. Rest for 60 seconds, then repeat it three more times!

Moves You’ll See:

