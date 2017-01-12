The Internet Has Spotted Something Very Strange In Kylie Jenner’s Newest Photo

In one of Kylie Jenner's most recent social media snaps, Internet users noticed something particularly peculiar.

On Tuesday night, fans called out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for what appeared to be a "third nipple" on her leg.

The photo that shows a weird bump on the 19-year-old's right knee was posted on Instagram by Kylie's rapper beau Tyga.

After the photo surfaced on the Internet, social media users offered their thoughts on what the strange bump could be.

"It looks like there's a huge mole or some kind of bump on her knee!!" one fan wrote on Tyga's post.

"She has a nipple on her knee," another wrote.

One user had a theory that there was an insect on Kylie's leg. "She got a d*mn ladybug on her," the Instagram user wrote.

Some social media users even accused the reality star of doctoring the photo to make her legs looks smaller.

An Instagrammer wrote: It's a nipple on her shrunken leg!!! I thoroughly enjoy these stupid girls. money can't fix stupid!"

After a seemingly countless amount of theories on what the bump on Kylie's knee could be, one social media user offered this astute observantion.

Totally thought she had a wart on her knee," the Instagram user wrote, "But it's all perspective – something in front of her knee hahaha."

While Kylie Jenner more than likely does not have an enormous wart or third nipple on her knee, the Lip Kit creator definitely has a rather large distinctive scar on her left leg. While at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jenner showed off the scar in her gorgeous dress.

She recently explained how she obtained the noticeable marking.

"When I was about five my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate," Kylie said. "After a while when my sister didn't find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It's smaller now though because I grew!"

Why does her right leg look skinnier than the other?

