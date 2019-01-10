Lifestyle

The Best Foods to Help You Poop

Your body needs a lot of care, so sometimes your regular diet doesn’t quite do the trick. If your body needs a little help to keep everything… erm… moving, try eating these foods to help you poop.

1. Prunes: You probably aren’t shocked to see prunes on this list, as it is what they are well known for. Why? One prune has about 1 gram of fiber, which is a very concentrated amount. This dried plum will do a great job of moving things along.

2. Kiwi: A cup of kiwi will give you more than enough vitamin C for the day and about 5 grams of fiber. It’s a tasty and healthy way to get your bowels going. Try making a Strawberry Kiwi Pop for a healthy treat!

3. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a fiber-packed way to eat breakfast! Not only is it a low-calorie meal, but it also supports heart health. If you want to start your day in a digestive-friendly way, then try out our Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal.

4. Yogurt: Your doctor would usually say to avoid dairy if you’re having bathroom issues, but yogurt contains live bacteria called probiotics that help promote a healthy system. For more info on probiotics, click here.

5. Strawberries: Thanks to their edible seeds, strawberries are a great source of fiber that also tastes wonderful. For a healthy snack that also moves your waste, enjoy some of nature’s candy!

6. Ground flaxseed: You can add a tablespoon of ground flaxseed to just about anything, from smoothies to brownies. Not only will you get a big dose of fiber, but also omega-3s for heart health.

7. Broccoli: Broccoli is a low-calorie, high-fiber veggie that you need to start eating. If you aren’t the type to munch on raw veggies for a snack, try making our Chicken and Broccoli Quinoa Bake for dinner!

8. Water: Water is a necessity for health and that includes your digestion. Staying hydrated will help your stool to move through your colon — the more dehydrated you are, the more difficult it will be.

9. Beans: Beans, beans the magical fruit… Bean are a high-fiber food that will keep your system from being sluggish. They are also a good way to keep you fuller longer thanks to their protein, so feel free to fill up on them! Get your serving of beans with this Bean and Bulgur Salad.

