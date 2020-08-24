‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Adorably Cradles Costar Chelsea Houska’s Baby Bump

(Photo: Instagram / @chelseahouska)

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is currently expecting a baby boy with husband Cole DeBoer, and the glowing mom’s bump got a bit of extra attention recently thanks to Houska’s costar Kailyn Lowry.

The two reunited at a taping for an “Unseen Moments” episode as well as an upcoming “Ask the Moms Special” over the weekend, Us Weekly reports, and the two MTV stars snapped a few photos together during breaks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Loverrr,” Houska captioned an Instagram snap showing Lowry cradling Houska’s baby bump.

Loverrr @kaillowry A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:48am PST

Houska also shared a GIF of Lowry running her hands over the expectant mom’s stomach.

🤗🤗🤗 A video posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Nov 13, 2016 at 2:20pm PST

Houska and DeBoer announced that they were expecting a boy with an adorable Instagram post last week.

“It’s aaaaaaa….. BOY! Can’t wait to add a little man to our crazy crew!” Houska captioned the reveal.