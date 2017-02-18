Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Photo With His Kids on ‘Flip or Flop’ Set

Amid a difficult divorce, Flip or Flop star, Tarek El Moussa is definitely taking some time to relax with his kids.

On Friday, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 1-year-old son, Brayden, while on the set of his hit HGTV show.

"On #set today with my #loves!! I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them!" El Moussa captioned.

This past week, El Moussa and his estranged wife, Christina posed for photos with their show's TV crew to celebrate the new season of Flip or Flop.

While there are no plans of a reconciliation, earlier this month El Moussa was spotted with a mystery blonde in Newport Beach.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com