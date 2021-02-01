Super Bowl Recipes: Your Complete Guide to a Healthy Game Day

It’s time for the Big Game and you need some game-winning bites to munch as you watch the Super Bowl, rank the commercials and taunt the opposing team’s fans. Whip up all seven of these tasty appetizers to recreate our “Spread Zone” or add one to your normal game-day menu. Your guests will love these appetizers and you can feel good about indulging in all these traditionally unhealthy recipes made skinny!

1. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings: These wings will surely win MVP (Most Valuable Poultry)! They’re boiled and broiled rather than fried, but a 192-calorie serving tastes just as great as the chicken you’d grab at your favorite wing joint. Get details here!

2. Baked Onion Rings: At only 70 calories per serving, these healthier onion rings are about half the calories of their fried friends. Your guests will love that these crispy bites are added to this year’s roster! Get started here.

3. Baked Crab Rangoon: Add some fancy flavor with this delectable crab rangoon. A serving is only 153 calories and it’s just the extra point your game day table needs to win “best spread!” See the recipe here.

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

4. Cauliflower Pizza Bites: If you make these yummy cauliflower pizzas, be sure to have plenty on the sidelines; they’ll go fast! A serving of six bites is only 129 calories, so it’s a much smarter choice than ordering from your local pizzeria like everyone else on the block. See the ingredients here.

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

5. Simple Skinny Queso: This healthier cheese dip is a true touchdown. It’s made with almond milk, cheese, tomatoes and spices and each generous serving is only 53 calories! Serve it with chips or veggies and add as much spice as you can handle. Click here to get started!

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

6. Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels: Add these tasty bites to your huddle! They’re only 78 calories per serving and pack 15 grams of protein. Make them the night before your party and store them in the refrigerator for easy game day prep. Click here for the recipe!

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

7. Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole: Serve up a savory dip for your chips or veggies by preparing this fresh and easy guacamole! It’s only 114 calories per serving and it adds beautiful, bright color to your game day spread. Click here for the recipe!

