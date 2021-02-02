50 Skinny and Sensational Super Bowl Game Day Appetizers

Ready to fuel up for the big game? After Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the second largest day of food consumption in the United States. Most of these traditional football foods are unhealthy and packed with calories, so we’ve put together a list of our favorite skinny appetizers that won’t leave you feeling like you just got tackled! Go ahead and try these recipes for the big game. People won’t know if you’re cheering for that touchdown or for the food!

1. Baked Onion Rings: You can skip the guilt when you skip the fried food! These onion rings are baked to make them healthier and they still taste AMAZING. Try them out on your friends and see if they’ll notice! Click here to see how they’re made.

2. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings: We’ve taken this classic recipe and held onto its flavor while ditching the calories. You can have six chicken wings for UNDER 200 calories. Don’t believe us? You can see the nutrition here.

3. Cauliflower Pizza Bites: Get your snack on while giving your body a dose of its daily veggie requirements! These bites make for a great mid-game snack because they are all the fun of pizza without the unhealthy ingredients. Check ’em out here.

4. Simple Skinny Queso: Don’t sacrifice calories for the ease of a jar of cheese! This homemade queso is as easy to make as it is to eat! You and your friends will love this snack. You can see the full recipe here.

5. Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels: Classy, easy to eat AND skinny! This recipe is great for game day and girls’ night in. Serve it up to every guest and they’ll never know how many calories you’re saving them. Click here for recipe details.

6. Baked Crab Rangoon: This classic unhealthy appetizer gets a skinny upgrade with a healthier baked version! Your guests will love chomping down on these Asian bites of goodness, and at no cost to their waistlines! Check out the recipe here.

7. Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole: If you’re headed out to the Big Game’s party and just realized you forgot to make a dish to bring, this is the perfect recipe! It’s skinny, easy and fast! See how it’s made by watching the video or clicking here.

8. Copycat Chick-fil-a Nuggets: You could cater in a greasy tray of nuggets or you could bake a batch that tastes just as great with way less calories. The choice is easy! You’ll love this recipe so much you’ll wonder why you ever bothered with a drive-thru and you’re guests probably won’t know the difference! Click here to see our recipe.

9. Skinny Hawaiian Chicken Cups: These are a great way to get big flavor in a small bite! This cute wonton chicken cup appetizer won’t ruin your meal, and will be a hit at your next backyard BBQ. At 133 calories per serving, that adds up to only 67 calories for one prepared cup! Get our recipe here.

10. BBQ Bourbon Glazed Meatballs: Bourbon glazed meatballs that are waistline-friendly? Sign us up! This flavorful, juicy recipe is slimmed down by using turkey meatballs instead of beef, while still letting bourbon be the major flavoring agent. Worcestershire sauce, reduced-sugar ketchup and apple cider vinegar come together for an incredible sauce that covers the tender, bite-size meatballs. Clocking in at only 182 calories for 6 meatballs, this will be your favorite tailgate dish for years to come. See the full nutrition info here.

11. Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip: A favorite appetizer of many, treat yourself to this creamy dish and feel no guilt at all with only 78 calories per serving. Scoop it up with some whole-wheat pita bread or fresh veggies. Get the recipe here or watch the video below!

12. Skinny Mozzarella Bites: Hello, delicious! These Skinny Mozzarella Bites are too good (and easy) not to try! Don’t be surprised if the results have you popping a second batch in the oven right away! They are a great afternoon snack and they’re perfect for the Big Game! Check them out here.

13. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw: These Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders are the perfect addition to your game-day party. Bite-size and adorable, your guests will devour them at 150 calories a piece. The celery slaw adds the perfect crunch to the juicy and flavorful Buffalo chicken, while the blue cheese and ranch are the the perfect cool-down combo to accompany the hot wing sauce. If you have any leftovers (chances are you won’t!), pack them for lunch the next day either on extra slider buns, or even in a whole-wheat pita. If the slaw is all gone, just cut up some carrot or celery sticks to dip in ranch. See the recipe by clicking here.

14. Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers: Easy to make and easy to eat, these little burgers are perfect for tailgaiting! They are great to serve up to your husband and 5-year-old kiddo alike! Click here to learn to make them.

15. Skinny BBQ Chicken Kabobs: It’s never too early to fire up your grill! These chicken kabobs make for a great appetizer to serve your guests. Try serving them alongside our Skinny Barbeque Sauce to keep it skinny! Get recipe details by clicking here.

16. Turkey Meatball Sliders: This recipe is going to forever rid the notion that slimmed-down meals lack flavor. These Turkey Meatball Sliders are savory, juicy and, best of all, totally healthy! See how they’re made by clicking here.

17. Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers: These aren’t your grandma’s stuffed peppers packed with beef, rice and ketchup! Instead, fill these up with delicious ground turkey, salsa and cheddar cheese and you’ll have a bold burst of flavor in every single bite! See the nutrition info here.

18. Skinny (Gluten Free) UN-Fried Chicken: A crispy, crunchy, seasoned crust with soft, delicious, perfectly cooked chicken inside… We just don’t think it gets much better than that! You can click here to make them for yourself!

19. Cauliflower ‘Breadsticks’ with Marinara Sauce: Before telling your guests they’re about to eat cauliflower, see if they notice! This is a tasty snacks the doesn’t taste nearly as healthy as it is. Learn to make them by clicking here.

20. Cheeseburger Meatball Skewers: This fun appetizer is sure to be a crowd pleaser! Your family and friends won’t even miss the bun because they’ll be too busy devouring these low-calorie mini burgers. In fact, three of these bad boys has only 144 calories! Click here for cooking instructions.

21. Baked Broccoli Tots: Resembling a childhood favorite (tater tots), this is a healthier take on the fried potato snack, baking (instead of frying) fiber-rich broccoli. Five of these irresistible tots is only 129 calories and 6 SmartPoints, so get chomping! See the recipe here or watch the how-to below!

22. Skinny Fish Sticks: Who doesn’t love the taste of a good, deep fried fish stick? Well, rather than deep frying these scrumptious sticks, we used a skillet with a touch of canola oil so you can enjoy the same crave-worthy taste without all the added fat and calories. Show them off to all of your guests with our skinny recipe.

23. Buffalo Chicken Bites: Made with shredded chicken, these bites will soon become your favorite new appetizer! Adjust how much hot sauce you add to customize it to your tolerance! Get the recipe here.

24. Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla: Don’t order a pizza on game day! Whip up these quesadillas instead. They are full of pizza flavor but not full of calories. Get the list of ingredients by clicking here.

25. Skinny Taco Chicken Chili: If you’re entertaining guests, you don’t want to spend the afternoon in the kitchen. Instead, throw everything together in a slow cooker and enjoy game day while it cooks for you! Your guests will love this lean chili. You can get the recipe here.

26. Grilled Zucchini Nachos: Swap chips for zucchini in this appetizer that scores high on flavor and low on carbs! Keep this one vegetarian by using black beans, or mix it up and add chicken. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

27. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Dip: Get your crowd cheering with this Skinny Buffalo Chicken Dip! Reduced-fat cream cheese and fat-free sour cream keep this one skinny, but that can be your little secret! Adjust the heat of this dip by adding more or less hot sauce! (via Skinnytaste)

28. Light Egg Salad: Our low-cal, low-fat egg salad recipe will be a hit at your next get-together! We use Greek yogurt in place of mayo to cut down on calories and fat, while going back to the basics and letting sweet relish, mustard, dill, and — of course — eggs shine through. See our recipe here.

29. Spicy Southern Hot Corn: This southern-style recipe can double as a appetizer, smeared on a baguette or scooped with tortilla chips or on it’s own as a side! This a totally unique, yet simple, vegetarian appetizer or party snack that your friends will be raving about! Check it out here.

30. Celery Ranch Slaw: Whatever you’re serving, cole slaw is a great side — especially on game day! This celery ranch version is skinny enough that you won’t feel guilty but tasty enough that you’ll want seconds! (via Slender Kitchen)

31. Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips: Love the crunch of potato chips but hate the calories and fat that come with them? A serving of these sweet potato chip, however, contains only 71 calories and two grams of fat — and that’s for 20 chips! Click here to learn to make them or watch the video below.

32. Skinny Taco Dip: This dish basically screams, “It’s time to party!” We always hear rave reviews from everyone who tastes it. Your friends and family will be begging you for the recipe after they try this delectable dip! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

33. Pizza Chicken Tenders: Mix together two of your favorite things… pizza and chicken tenders! Your guests will thank you and your kids will love them! (via Rachel Cooks)

34. Veggie & Dip Stuffed Mushrooms: Keep things simple and delicious with this fresh cucumber and veggie dill dip! Mix it up with as many crunchy veggies as you want and stuff these mushrooms until they are overflowing! Sometimes a quick and easy victory is the best kind! (via Rachel Cooks)

35. Sweet Potato Quesadilla: Everyone expects a chicken quesadilla or two to appear at a football party. How about making things a little more interesting by turning to one of our favorite ingredients: sweet potato! The potato keeps things sweet, while the jalapeno pepper brings the heat! (via Vegetarian Times)

36. Easy Chicken Lettuce Wraps: Lettuce wraps are a perfect, low-carb way to serve up some of your favorite game day snacks! (via Easy Chicken Recipes)

37. Skinny Baked Jalapeno Poppers: Make these hot little poppers a skinny snack! You’ll love the full flavors and spice you get without the fat and calories. It’s perfect for game day! (via Skinnytaste)

38. Southwestern Sweet Potato Skins: These are similar to regular baked potato skins, only much better. The flavor from the sweet potato adds so much extra flavor to each bite! (via Another Root)

39. Shrimp Salad on Cucumber Slices: Looking for an appetizer that looks as impressive as it tastes? Then you really have to try these cucumber slices with shrimp salad! This appetizer is fancy enough to have people thinking you spent a ton of time working on them, but still fun enough to enjoy while watching the Big Game! (via Skinnytaste)

40. Roasted Grape, Blue Cheese, & Honey Crostini: Roasted grapes pair perfectly with the blue cheese and honey on top of a baguette. Aren’t you dying to try this fantastic recipe? (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

41. Tomatillo Black Bean Tostadas: Try this fresh take on salsa for a flavor-packed snack at your party! This salsa is made to be served on cooked black beans and tortillas, but it’s good enough to just throw in a bowl and serve on its own! You’re going to want to eat this all day long. (via Cookie + Kate)

42. Mini Corn Dog Muffins: These mini corn dog muffins are perfectly poppable and mm-mmm good! (via Iowa Girl Eats)

43. Crispy Oven-Baked Shrimp: This Crispy Oven-Baked Shrimp is not fried at all — just dipped in egg whites, bread crumbs and seasonings — but it’s so good that your taste buds won’t know the difference. Plus, the Smoky Cocktail Sauce is unlike any shrimp cocktail you’ve ever had! This super simple recipe will be a hit at your next get-together. Click here for the recipe.

44. Heirloom Tomato and Pesto Tart: The good news is that this Heirloom Tomato and Pesto Tart super easy to make and only 165 calories per serving, so you can indulge in seconds without feeling guilty! Get the full recipe here.

45. Loaded Potato Skins: These potato skins are one-bite vegetarian wonders that your party-goers won’t be able to keep their hand off of! (via Love & Lemons)

46. Skinny Loaded Nachos: Nachos are a staple for any sporting event. This recipe will compare to any loaded nacho you’ve had before, without the grease and calories! (via Skinnytaste)

47. 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa: Quick, healthy and full of flavor, this salsa is perfect for any watch party, a girls’ night or just a quick snack! Your guests will love the fresh flavors of this dip. Get our recipe here and watch the how-to below!

48. Healthy White Bean Dip: Served alongside low-fat crackers, this dip is an amazing addition to any table! Your friends will devour this dip before half time. (via Yummy Healthy Easy)

49.Buffalo Cauliflower Bites & Ranch Dip: Buffalo is a classic flavor for all tailgates. Adding it to your veggies guarantees a tasty and easy way to enjoy vegetables while enjoying the game! (via Nutrition Stripped)

50. Simple Caprese Skewers with Balsamic Dipping Sauce: Tomato, basil and mozzarella on a stick — they imitate the classic Caprese salad, only portable, on a skewer! So simple they’re a guaranteed to impress! (via Cookie + Kate)