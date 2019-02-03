9 Healthier Game-Day Recipes That’ll Satisfy Every Naughty Craving

The food is just as important as the big game when it comes to Super Bowl parties! Win big with these all-time favorite dishes and avoid the morning-after chili cheese fries regret… because we all know that’s a thing.

And get the attention of guests when they feel great after snacking on these delicious dishes made unexpectedly healthy. Just don’t expect to take any leftovers home!

Dill Smashed Baby Potatoes with Creamy Horseradish Dipping Sauce

Everyone loves loaded potato bites, but why not do something healthier that’s just as scrumptious? Roast, smash, roast again, and then dip. Even the pickiest nibbler will be happy with the mouthwatering gourmet flavor — plus, you can serve them hot or cold.

Paleo Oven Baked Ribs with 5 Spice Honey Garlic Glaze

With prep time at about fifteen minutes, you’ve got plenty of time to put your feet up until kick-off. Marinate these beauties the day before, then stick them in your oven the morning of the party. Your paleo or meat-loving friends will thank you, and you can feel good about serving something delicious and healthy.

Fresh Seven-Layer Dip

Dip is a game-day staple. This vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free snack is over the top with fresh ingredients and gives you and your friends something flavorful to dive into. Add tortilla chips or veggie sticks for dipping and you’ll feed up to 8 fans, but we’d suggest doubling the recipe based on its deliciousness.

Raw Tacos with Spicy Nut Crumble and Sweet Corn Ceviche Salsa

If you’re craving something south of the border that doesn’t have to do with a chips and dip, these tacos will hit the spot — especially for any vegans in the crowd. The sweet cherry tomatoes, fresh corn, kick of chili, and smooth avocado combine for a medley of sheer yummyness. Plus, the spicy nut and seed crumble make them unique and filling. Print off an extra copy the recipe because fans will be asking how you did it!

Easy Five Spice Chicken Wings

No game-day party is complete without chicken wings. These appetizers are gluten-free and simple to put together — and we all know it’s not often a recipe has both qualities. Buy a pound of chicken wings and drumettes; mix in spices, and then bake. It really doesn’t get any easier.

Southwestern Black Bean Hummus

Add garbanzo and black beans to your homemade hummus for a tantalizing splash of color to take this healthy recipe up a notch. Use green beans, celery, carrots, and pita chips for dipping, and voila — you’ve turned a previously lackluster snack into one bursting with flavor and personality. Plus, you’ve slipped in some veggies in a creative and fun way.

Baked Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

Add a little spice to your appetizer selectin! Your guests will forget about their favorite friendly chicken stop after one bite of these nuggets. Follow our recipe for Light Bleu Cheese Dressing to complete the dish.

Copycat Cosmic Brownies

These indulgent treats won’t make it to half time. Skinny substitutions make these chocolatey snacks a rich treat that tastes anything but healthy. And if your team isn’t winning, you can feel okay about drowning your sorrows in these fudgy bites from heaven.

Crispy Green Bean Fries

Cheese fries might taste great in the moment, but the greasy or queasy feeling you’re left with afterwards usually isn’t worth the indulgence. Instead, opt for this healthier alternative with a twist — crispy green bean fries. Dip these guilt-free snacks in the zesty dipping sauce!

