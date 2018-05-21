Summer Body Shaper: Tummy and Thigh Toner [VIDEO]

Time to tone the most sun-kissed areas for the summer! This workout is designed to make you want to punch something, but afterward you’ll be so grateful for the long, lean toning in your backside, core and arms. Your thighs and stomach will be ready to rock those short-shorts, dresses and swimsuits with confidence. Fitness instructor Jean Sherfick takes you through this scorching sequence of Pilates-inspired exercises. Just when you think you’ve reached your limit, she’s going to push you to do more! And you can!

Moves You’ll See

