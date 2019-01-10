Start Making These 50 Slow Cooker Recipes to Transform Mealtime

Every busy mom knows the secret to healthy meals during a busy week: slow cookers. Throw your ingredients together in the morning and come home to a delicious-smelling kitchen and a meal ready when you are. But your slow cooker isn’t limited to just dinnertime! Here are our 50 favorite slow cooker recipes for every meal!

​

1. Skinny Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal: With just a few ingredients required, you can toss this together before bed. When you wake up, your house will be filled with the delicious smells of apple pie, and you and the family can enjoy a tasty (and healthy) breakfast! Click here to check it out!

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Crock Pot® Breakfast Casserole: Have house guests? Or maybe you just want to treat the family! This slow cooker breakfast casserole is a hearty and tasty way to get your day started. Just be sure to use low-fat cheese and lean sausage! (via Iowa Girl Eats)

3. Slow Cooker Mexican Breakfast Casserole: Looking for a crowd-pleaser? This is it! Filling, full of flavor and under 400 calories. There isn’t much to complain about with this Mexican-style breakfast! (via Pop Sugar)

4. Healthy Crock Pot® Banana Bread Quinoa: Disclaimer: This is not a bread. BUT it tastes exactly like the banana bread you know and love. It’s a quinoa connection filled with flavor and a great way to start off the day. (via The Realistic Nutritionist)

​

5. DIY Greek Yogurt: Did you know you can make your own Greek yogurt? It’s not quite as simple as throwing ingredients together and going about your day, but it’s a great option if you like to know exactly what does into the food you eat! (via Daring Gourmet)

6. Slow Cooker Maple French Toast: This recipe is as delicious as it looks. Serve it up with whatever fresh berries you have on hand or with a mound of Greek yogurt! (via Mom’s Kitchen Handbook)

7. Slow Cooker Sticky Pecan Buns: This slow cooker recipe is an indulgence, but it’s one with a fraction of the butter and a heart healthy whole-wheat flour! Treat yourself and the family to this slimmed down breakfast pastry. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

8. Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken: This is a low-carb option that will have your tastebuds screaming for seconds. It’s full of flavors and makes the house smell like a pizza! The kids will love it. Click here to get the recipe.

​

9. Slow Cooker Thai Chicken and Rice: This recipe isn’t a “dump & cook” type. There is a bit of prep required, but don’t let that deter you. After your prep and about and a half hour of crock-potting, you’ll have a tasty Thai-inspired meal! (via On The Woodside)

10. Slow Cooker Pork Tacos: A spicy, flavorful juicy taco awaits you at the end of a long day! It’s the perfect meal to bring the family to the table and get hungry mouths fed! Get step-by-step instructions here.

11. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie: Chicken pot pie is a comfort food you probably remember from growing up. We’ve taken the classic recipe and made it into a slow cooking sensation! Your whole family will love to sit down to this easy-to-make meal.

12. Skinny Chicken Enchiladas: This is a family favorite in many households! Start off with your slow cooker and finish it off with about 15 minutes in the oven. Serve and enjoy! (via Pinch of Yum)

​

13. Crock Pot Coconut Chicken Curry: This bold new flavor will be a huge hit with the family! It’s great when served over a healthy rice to provide a filling and tasty meal. (via Practical Stewardship)

14. Slow Cooker Chicken with Balsamic and Tomatoes: The only prep you need for this dish is some onion slicing, chard chopping and ingredient dumping. After you flip the switch, the work is done! Amp up the recipe by serving it over a whole-wheat pasta. (via Mom’s Cooking Handbook)

15. Slow Cooker Corn & Red Pepper Chowder: Full of flavor (and veggies), this is a great chowder to have stewing in the kitchen all day! You’ll love the aroma you come home to and the leftover possibilities! (via Oh My Veggies)

16. Slow Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone-Ribs: You don’t need hubby to take you out for date night next time you’re cravings some ribs! You can make a mouthwatering rack of ribs with your slow cooker any day of the week! Click here for full instructions.

​

17. Slow Cooker Creamy Tex-Mex Quinoa: Quinoa, the powerful little grain that has been taking over healthy kitchens, has now hit the slow cooker! It will leave you with a tasty dish that the whole family can enjoy, and a protein punch to boot! (via Baked In Arizona)

18. Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal: This dinner only takes 10 minutes of prep time, and after seven hours in the slow cooker, it comes out looking (and tasting) like a dish you took a lot of time with! Click here to check it out!

19. Crock Pot® Creamy Tomato Soup: This tomato soup has the perfect texture after slowing cooking all day. Its creamy, delicious taste makes it the perfect pair for a grilled cheese sandwich! (via Skinnytaste)

20. Slow Cooker Beef Stir Fry: This is a simple-to-make meal that is composed of flavorful beef mixed with peppers, onions and mushrooms. It’s the perfect meal when you only have so much time to get everything done during the day. Serve it over rice or quinoa for the perfect finish! (via She Knows)

​

21. Skinny Chicken Provencal Tostadas: We love this recipe because it’s so easy. All you need is your leftovers from your Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal and you’ve got dinner for tonight! To get the instructions for this quick dish, click here.

22. Slow Cooker Skinny Pineapple Salsa Chicken: Tired of your usual taco fillings? Mix it up with this sweet dish! Your slow cooker will do all the dirty work and you can sit back and enjoy. Check it out here.

23. Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup: This is one of our favorite soup recipes! Just prep it the night before and you can have it completely ready the next night without any extra work! It’s great for busy nights – especially during school and extracurricular-filled nights. Click here to see the instructions.

24. Paleo-Friendly Honey Garlic Wings: A yummy dish perfect for hosting happy hour or game night, these wings are Paleo, so most of your guests can enjoy them! Be careful though: They’re so tasty, they may not last for long. (via Garlic My Soul)

​

25. Slow Cooker Tropical Chicken: Need some new flavors coming from your kitchen? If you’re stuck in a recipe rut, this nutritious meal will give your cooking the flavor boost it needs! (via Nosh and Nourish)

26. Easy Slow Cooker Puttanesca Chicken: This recipe has “easy” in the tittle, and it’s not lying! If you’ve got a jar of Puttanesca sauce on hand, you’re halfway finished with this meal. It’s simple, but a nice way to change up the ol’ routine. (via Salu Salo)

27. Slow Cooker Pulled Pork: Pulled pork is a great dish because you can use it in a variety of ways; plus, it’s great for leftovers to take to work the next day! Our recipe is simple, delicious and low in calories! To see the nutrition information, click here.

28. Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili: This recipe is perfect for any time of the year! It’s hearty and filling, making it great for dinner. Plus, you can make it in bulk and enjoy it all week! See the recipe by clicking here.

​

29. Slow Cooker Lemon Chicken: Eat it on its own or serve over rice; either way, you’ll love this light and tasty meal! It’s filled with veggies for a healthy meal the family will love. (via Salu Salo)

30. Slow Cooker Roasted Veggies: Roasted veggies make a great side for any meal, any season. But if you don’t have the extra time for prepping, toss them in your slow cooker before work and enjoy! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

31. Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes: Save this recipe for Thanksgiving or serve it up this week for a tasty side dish! It’s a great skinny recipe that you and the family will love! Click here to check it out.

32. Crock Pot® Creamy Ranch Chicken: This is an entire meal in one Crock Pot®. Meat, potatoes and veggies all mixed together with a delicious ranch flavor that isn’t too overpowering. Give it a try tonight! (via Life in the Lofthouse)

​

33. Healthified Crock Pot® Cheeseburger Sliders: Cheeseburgers in the Crock Pot®? No, it’s not too good to be true! This is a skinny recipe that will leave you with one happy (and full) family! Check it out by clicking here.

34. Slow Cooker Corned Beef: Let the Crock Pot do all the work for you. Toss everything together and you’ll come home to a tender and juicy dish. This recipe doesn’t get much simpler! (via Damn Delicious)

35. Skinny Crock Pot® Chicken Tikka Masala: If your family hasn’t been introduced to Indian food before, Tikka Masala is a great place to start! This dish is packed with flavors and your slow cooker is the perfect tool to make it simple for you. (via Skinnytaste)

36. Summer Slower Cooker Lasagna: Change up your old family recipe with this summer inspired dish! It’s got zucchini and eggplant to give it a nutritious boost and the ease of a slow cooker for your busy schedule! (via Oh My Veggies)

​

37. Slow Cooker Tuscan Tortellini: This is a broth-based meal that skips out on heavy creams to save on calories. It doesn’t skimp on flavor though! It’s a great meal option when you have a busy day ahead. (via Nosh and Nourish)

38. Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce: If you like knowing exactly what goes into your food, then you’ll love making your own spaghetti sauce! This is a classic recipe for you and the family to enjoy. (via Damn Delicious)

39. Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken: This is a Skinny Mom favorite! It’s a simple recipe that’s great for leftovers! Make it on a Sunday and enjoy it all week long, for lunch or dinner! It reheats perfectly. Check it out here.

40. Crock Pot® Stuffed Peppers: We love a good stuffed pepper, whether you make a casserole or do it in your slow cooker! This recipe is great because it’s all the flavor you love with little effort!

​

41. Slow Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken: This dish offers up a sweet Asian flavor and only a few dishes to clean when you’re done! It’s simple to make and easy to gobble up. (via Baked In Arizona)

>> Want to avoid doing as many dishes as possible? Try cooking a one-pot meal!

42. Saucy Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs: These meatballs make for the perfect topping of a plate of whole-grain spaghetti, and any leftovers can be sliced up into coins and served atop a toasted bread with a spoonful of sauce for lunch the next day! (via Mom’s Kitchen Handbook)

You know what to do!

43. Hearty Slow Cooker Jambalaya: Are you cravin’ Cajun? If so, this slow cooker recipe is what you need! It’s a meat-heavy dish, so consider omitting the sausage to avoid too much fat, and play with the recipe to ensure it’s not too spicy for you and the kids! (via Cooking Bride)

44. Skinny Slow Cooker Chocolate Fudge Cake: This cake has slimmed down the calories and still tastes like a slice of fudge! It’s a tasty indulgence that you’ll be unwilling to share. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

​

45. Crock Pot® Apple Crumble: This is a great recipe to keep in the books now that fall is around the corner! Its warm, ooey gooey goodness will have the whole family sitting around the table for a little while longer! (via How Sweet Eats)

46. Slow Cooker Quinoa Brownies: Adding quinoa to your brownies is a great way to give them a healthy boost. Could it get any better? How about slow cooking them?! It’s every busy mom’s dream come true! (via My Whole Food Life)

47. Slow Cooker Clean Eating Blondies: Who would have thought eating clean would taste so good?! This is a simple recipe (thank you, slow cooker) and it tastes great! You’ll want to make these more than once. (via Get Crocked)

48. Slow Cooker Summer Fruit Compote: Finish out simmer with a bang! This compote of your favorite summer fruits is the perfect way to end any long day, made especially convenient with your slow cooker. (via Family Fresh Meals)

​

49. Crock Pot® Brownies: This brownie, free of gluten, grain and eggs, uses a nut butter to bring you a delicious dessert that anyone can enjoy, with the added bonus of the ease of your slow cooker. (via Practical Stewardship)

50. Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake: Yes. This recipe is the answer to your dieting prayers. Rich in the sweet flavors you crave, this cake tastes like sin but won’t kill your diet! You can thank us later. (via Skinny Ms.)