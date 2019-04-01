Soup’s On: 50 Healthy Soups

The warm weather is leaving us, so how can we keep the cold away? With soup, of course! We’ve found the 50 best healthy soups that you and the family can enjoy as the leaves fall and the wind blows!

Skinny Slow Cooker Tortilla Soup:

Does your family love Mexican food? This soup is so yummy, your family won’t realize they’re being healthy! Get our original recipe by clicking here.

Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup:

Hearty and delicious, this soup will fill you up! Get instructions for this recipe here.

Weight Loss Soup:

Trying to lose weight? This soup will get you there! Click here to be taken to this original recipe.

Hearty Minestrone Soup:

Love this classic soup? This slimmed down version tastes just as good! Get the recipe here.

Skinny French Onion Soup:

Skip out on store-bought version and do it yourself for less calories! Click here for the recipe.

Skinny Butternut Squash Soup:

Get in touch with the fall season with this delicious fall flavor you’ve been craving! Get the recipe here.

Italian Pasta Soup:

Craving Italian? This healthy soup is a great way to get your fix! Click here to get the recipe.

Skinny Chicken Noodle Soup:

A skinny version of a classic soup, this is perfect for the cold weather days ahead! Click here for the recipe.

Skinny Detox Soup:

Need a cleanse? This detox soup gives your body just what it needs! Get this recipe by clicking here.

Quick Tomato Bisque:

Crock pot recipes are great for busy moms, and this recipe is great for the whole family! Get the recipe here.

Hearty Skinny Cheeseburger Soup:

Are you ready for this hearty, warm, cheesy, protein-packed soup? Imagine the cheeseburger-filled days of summer translated into a comforting soup version for fall! Get the easy to make recipe here.

Creamy Shrimp, Corn and Leek Soup:

This soup is creamy and full of flavor. Hunks of shrimp mixed into leeks, potatoes and corn with a little hot sauce for heat. Ladle this into a big soup bowl, top it off with more shrimp and some parsley. All you’ll need is a crusty chunk of bread! Make a batch tonight!

Lightened-up Broccoli Cheese Soup:

Delicious, healthy and only a handful of ingredients, this soup is perfect for a busy family! Get the recipe.

Low-Calorie Buffalo Chicken Soup:

For a quick and easy weekday dinner, try our Low-Calorie Buffalo Chicken Soup! We used cauliflower to create a creamy, thick and filling base complemented perfectly by the buffalo sauce. This soup is also an easy way to use up the extra rotisserie chicken you have from the grocery store. Best of all, it’s low in calories, fat and carbs, so you won’t feel bad about indulging in buffalo! Click here to get the recipe.

Weight Loss Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup:

This soup recipe is perfect for those days when you want something light, yet still satiating.

Slow Cooker creamy Potato Soup:

Get ready for fall with this creamy comfort food soup! Top with cheddar and bacon for a delicious family meal.

Superfoods Detox Soup:

Looking for a detox-friendly recipe? We’ve got the perfect one! This soup is full of powerful superfoods that kickstart your metabolism and deliver tons of cleansing nutrients and fiber. Think: kale, cabbage, lentils, beans, sweet potatoes… the list goes on and on! Get the recipe here.

Skinny Supreme Pizza Soup:

All the fixings for pizza delivered in a bowl! At only 204 calories and 9 grams of fat, this recipe is a fun, healthier take on all the flavor of pizza! If you’re missing the crunch of pizza crust, these toast triangles ought to do the trick! Get the recipe here.

Chilled Clean Green Soup:

Need to cleanse? This soup may look a little intimidating, but it’s tasty and good for you!

Creamy Corn Chowder:

For a hearty and healthy meal, try this Creamy Corn Chowder. The bacon adds a nice salty aspect, but using center-cut bacon keeps the fat grams in check. Not only is this recipe low-fat, but it’s also low-calorie, at only 233 calories per serving. Get it here.

Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili:

This recipe is low-calorie, low-fat and even a good dose of protein, but our favorite part is that it’s a slow cooker recipe. Simply throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker, go out for the day and return to a home-cooked meal that is out of this world. Get it here.

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili:

There is nothing better to warm you up than a bowl of delicious slow cooker chicken chili. This delish (and skinny) chili dish is perfect for those cold winter days or when you’re serving a large group. Get this recipe here.

Triple Lentil Soup: This soup has 25 grams of protein, so if you’re looking for recovery after a hard workout, this is what you need! (via Oh She Glows)

Creamy Orange Sunshine Soup: Gear up for fall with this festive and tasty soup! (via Oh She Glows)

Turkey Sausage, Kale and Pumpkin Soup: A healthy, hearty and fall-flavored soup that your body will thank you for! (via I Breathe… I’m Hungry)

Greek Chicken, Lemon and Egg Soup: This traditional Greek soup, called Avgolemeno, is low carb and great for a rainy day! (via I Breathe…I’m Hungry)

Raw Avocado Soup: Avocado is an awesome superfood, so give your body a boost with this tasty blend! (via The Balanced Blonde)

Rainbow Veggie Chicken Soup: Chop up a veggie of every color and throw it into this yummy, beautiful concoction! (via Family Fresh Cooking)

Roasted Golden Beat and Carrot Soup with Quinoa: This is a tasty soup with tons of healthy ingredients! Your body will be thanking you! (via Family Fresh Cooking)

Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup: Tired of your average tomato soup? Try out this recipe for a new twist! (via Cookie + Kate)

Garbage Soup: A paleo recipes for all your veggies on the brink of going bad, this healthy soup is a win! (via Nom Nom Paleo)

Slow Cooker Beef Bone Broth: Need a base for your soup? This paleo recipe is a great option! (via Nom Nom Paleo)

Curried Cream of Broccoli Soup: Another Paleo recipe, this soup is hearty and delicious! (via Nom Nom Paleo)

Roasted Vegetable and Chorizo Soup: Low carb and and gluten free, this hearty recipe is great for a chilly evening! (via All Day I Dream of Food)

Roasted Garlic Chicken Soup: Need a low carb dinner? This soup is tasty, healthy and the whole family will love it! (via All Day I Dream of Food)

Turkey Soup with Zucchini Noodles: This recipe can be made in 20 minutes, so if you’re on a time crunch, you’ll love this soup! (via Rachel Cooks)

Chicken Barley Soup with Kale and Butternut Squash: Enjoy your seasonal veggies when you make this tasty soup! (via Rachel Cooks)

Turkey, Bean and Spinach Soup: This recipe will take you 20 minutes to make, so throw this together and enjoy the hearty flavors! (via Rachel Cooks)

Egg Drop Soup: This soup is guaranteed to be healthier and tastier than anything you’d find in a Chinese takeout bag! (via Give Me Some Oven)

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup: A healthier version of this classic soup, you’ll be feeling right at home when you eat this! (via Give Me Some Oven)

Hot Sour Thai Noodle Soup: Get an Asian kick with this healthy soup! (via Foodess)

Soothing Chicken and Rice Soup: Need to relax? Need to kick a cold? This recipe can do both! (via Foodess)

Coconut Corn Soup: With vibrant flavors and minimal kitchen time, this soup is a hit! (via Foodess)

Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup: Throw it in the crockpot and forget about it until dinner! This hearty veggie soup will be a hit! (via Yummy Healthy Easy)

Greek Egg and Lemon Soup with Chicken Brown Rice and Chickpeas: Stay healthy this winter with a nutrient-packed soup like this one! (via Katie at the Kitchen Door)

Curried Leek and Zucchini Soup: Fragrant and rich, this is a soup you’ll devour! (via Katie at the Kitchen Door)

Matzo Ball Soup: Love matzo balls? Never tried mazto balls? Either way, this recipe is a hit! (via Smitten Kitchen)

Potato Pumpkin Kitchen: Need a tasty, warm and filling dinner? This soup is all three, and it’s healthy! (via Running to the Kitchen)

Roasted Butternut Squash Pear Ginger Hemp Seed Soup: All those ingredients equal one thing: delicious! (via Purely Twins)

Rustic Tuscan-Styled Sausage, White Bean and Kale Soup: Easy to make and seriously good, this hearty soup is great for fighting the cold! (via Shared Appetite)