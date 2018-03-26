When the weather is hot outside, nothing beats the heat better than a nice cold drink, especially when the drink is made with fresh watermelon. The watermelon and lime juice make this recipe the perfect combination of sweet and sour. This delicious cocktail can be served with or without alcohol.

Recipe: Skinny Watermelon Martinis

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ¾ cup

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

6 cups watermelon cubes, remove seeds + rind (about 1 personal-sized seedless watermelon)

1 cup watermelon flavored vodka

6 Tbsp lime juice

¼ cup frozen reduced-sugar orange juice

2 Tbsp honey

2 cups ice cubes (about 20-22 ice cubes)

Instructions

Place watermelon, vodka, lime juice, OJ and honey in blender and blend until smooth.

Next, add ice cubes and blend well. Pour watermelon mixture evenly into 4 martini glasses or other glasses (about 1½ cups each). Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¾ cup)

Calories: 130

Calories from fat: 2

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 2mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 14g

Protein: 1g

WWP+: 2