When the weather is hot outside, nothing beats the heat better than a nice cold drink, especially when the drink is made with fresh watermelon. The watermelon and lime juice make this recipe the perfect combination of sweet and sour. This delicious cocktail can be served with or without alcohol.
Recipe: Skinny Watermelon Martinis
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: ¾ cup
Ingredients
- 6 cups watermelon cubes, remove seeds + rind (about 1 personal-sized seedless watermelon)
- 1 cup watermelon flavored vodka
- 6 Tbsp lime juice
- ¼ cup frozen reduced-sugar orange juice
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 2 cups ice cubes (about 20-22 ice cubes)
Instructions
- Place watermelon, vodka, lime juice, OJ and honey in blender and blend until smooth.
Next, add ice cubes and blend well.
- Pour watermelon mixture evenly into 4 martini glasses or other glasses (about 1½ cups each).
- Garnish with a watermelon slice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¾ cup)
Calories: 130
Calories from fat: 2
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 2mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 14g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 2