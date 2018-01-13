Making Mexican dishes that are low-carb and delicious isn’t an easy task. Let our Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers mix up a meal that could be mundane! These aren’t your grandma’s stuffed peppers packed with beef, rice, and ketchup! Instead, fill these up with delish ground turkey, salsa and cheddar cheese and you’ll have a bold burst of flavor in every single bite!

If you’re a stuffed pepper fanatic, you have to also try our Skinny Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers. Trust us, these don’t disappoint either!

Recipe: Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1/2 green pepper + filling

Ingredients

2 large green peppers, halved lengthwise + seeded

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 tablespoon less sodium taco seasoning

¼ cup tomato salsa

¼ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º F. Brown ground turkey in a large skillet on medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of water and the seasoning to the turkey and stir.

Add salsa. If meat seems too dry, add a little more. Turn heat to low when turkey is heated thoroughly. Add cheese and mix well. Cut green peppers in half, top to bottom. Cut a semi-circle around the stem and remove the stem and seeds in one cut. Or leave the stems on like in the photo, up to you! Repeat until you have four halves. Place halves two at a time in boiling water for 3-5 minutes. The “skin” will lose a little brightness after the cook. (Beware, the peppers are slippery- tongs are helpful!) Place peppers in a baking dish open side up and fill with your meat mixture. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Place on plates and sprinkle with the toppings of your choice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/2 green pepper + filling):

Calories: 195

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 19g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 273mg

SmartPoints: 4

