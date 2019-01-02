Ultimate Guide to Prepackaged Snacks

If you just cannot make it to the next meal without grabbing a snack, make sure you’re making a healthy choice! Don’t grab a candy bar or a donut from this morning’s work meeting. Pack one of these convenient prepackaged snacks!

1. Wholly Granolly Clusters: Serving Size: 1 packet | Calories: 120

For a tasty snack both you and the kids will enjoy, check out these granola clusters! They are made with 100 percent natural ingredients, so your body will thank you! Check them out here.

2. Chobani Simply 100 Greek Yogurt: Serving: one container | Calories: 100

This yogurt has no preservatives, is gluten-free and made with live and active cultures! You can learn more here.

3. Siggi’s Icelandic-Style Yogurt: Serving Size: one container | Calories: 100

With live and active cultures, this yogurt has 15 grams of protein to help keep you fuller longer. You can check out Siggi’s here and purchase it online here.

4. Quaker Chewy 90 Calorie Granola Bars: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 90

For a tasty snack that fits easily into your purse, try this chewy bar! It”s not messy, so you can snack in the car or at work! Order some online here.

5. Quaker Oatmeal To Go: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 220

These tasty squares are a great source of fiber and have a good dose of your daily vitamins! To get your own box, click here.

6. Nature’s Bakery Fig Bars: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 110

All natural, dairy- and cholesterol-free and kosher, these bars are made with pronounceable ingredients that make your body feel good! You can get these online by clicking here.

7. Carrot Dippers: Serving Size: 85 grams | Calories: 35

Get a huge dose of vitamin A with these carrots, not to mention a satisfying crunch! Get the nutrition facts from Grimmway Farms.

8. Greek On The Go Yogurt Covered Fruit Bites: Serving Size: 7 pieces | Calories: 190

Enjoy a sweet and tasty snack that is a great source of flavor and fiber! To get some for yourself, you can order them here.

9. Newman’s Own High Protein Pretzels: Serving Size: 18 pretzels | Calories 120

These pretzels are a great snack to crunch on and each serving has 5 grams of protein to help you stay fueled throughout the day! So watch out for the sodium intake. Get these online here.

10. Sabra Classic Singles: Serving Size: 1 container | Calories: 150

For your favorite healthy spread on the go, check out these single servings of Sabra! Hummus is great for dipping veggies for a tasty, healthy snack! Check them out here!

11. Clif Kid Zbar: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 120

This bar has 20 percent of your child’s daily calcium and 10 percent iron, not to mention high doses of vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12. Check them out here or purchase them online.

12. SmartPop! Kettle Corn: Serving Size: 7.5 cups | Calories: 140

You will get 4 grams of protein from this snack and it will help with any sweet and salty cravings you have! See more here.

13. Woodstock Organic Pumpkin Seeds: Serving Size: ¼ cup | Calories: 180

Keep this unique snack in your desk at work and enjoy any time you need a crunchy nosh! Get some online here.

14. KIND Mini Bars: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 108-115, depending on flavor

Each of these flavors in the variety pack has an array of vitamins and minerals that are great for your health. Not to mention they taste like a candy bar! You can buy them here.

15. Stretch Island Fruit Chews: Serving Size: 1 strip | Calories: 50

No artifical flavors are added into this natural fruit chew. Each strip is a half-serving of fruit and has no added sugars. Purchase them online here.

16. Kashi Honey Almond Flax Chewy Granola Bar: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories 140

Get protein and fiber in this tasty bar while you hold your appetite over until lunch! Get them here.

17. Turkey Perky Jerky: Serving Size: 1 bag (1 ounce) | Calories: 50

For a hearty snack, try this turkey jerky. It’s low calorie and a great source of protein. It’s so tasty, even your hubby won’t mind that it isn’t beef! Get it shipped to your house by clicking here.

18. Blue Diamond 100 Calorie Packs: Serving Size: 1 bag | Calories 100

These little bags are packed with potassium, protein and vitamin E, not to mention they are great for long-term snacking! Learn more about them here.

19. Almond Nut Thins: Serving Size: 30 grams (about 16 crackers) | Calories: 130

Whether it’s an appetizer or a snack, these gluten-free crackers are a great healthy alternative! Click here to purchase online.

20. Quaker Chocolate Crunch Rice Cakes: Serving Size: 1 cake | Calories: 60

Made from whole-grain brown rice, you can enjoy a guilt-free chocolatey treat whenever you need something to crunch on. Buy them here!

21. Special K Popcorn Chips: Serving Size: 28 chips | Calories: 120

If you and the kids are sitting down for a movie night, try out this gluten-free alternative to buttery and salty popcorn! Order this online by clicking here.

22. Fruit Naturals Red Grapefruit: Serving Size: 1 container | Calories: 60

Get your vitamin C taken care of this with this on-the-go fruit! Buy it online here.

23. Lance Whole Grain Peanut Butter Crackers: Serving Size: 6 crackers | Calories: 210

Made with real peanut butter, this whole-grain cracker offers 6 grams of protein and 9 grams of whole grains. Order them online here.

24. Crunchmaster Gluten-Free Multi-Grain Snacks: Serving Size: 16 crackers | Calories: 130

For a great alternative to processed crackers, try these! They are made with wholesome ingredients to satisfy your hunger. You can purchase them here.

25. 18 Rabbits Cherry, Dark Chocolate and Almond Granola Bar: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 200

If your sweet tooth is getting the better of you, don’t reach for a candy bar! These granola bars are made with wholesome, organic ingredients. Get some here.

26. Funky Monkey Freeze Dried Fruits: Serving Size: 1 package | Calories: 110

Great for you and the kids, these fruits are crunchy and full of flavors. Each flavor is also free of the eight most common allergens, so it’s great for families with dietary restrictions! Buy them here.

27. Pirates Booty Aged White Cheddar: Serving Size: 1 ounce | Calories: 130

With no trans fat, cholesterol or gluten, this is a great cheesy snack and a great alternative to potato chips. Get them here.

28. Olomomo Flavored Almonds: Serving Size: 1/4 cup | Calories: 160

Available in flavors to suit any craving, almonds are a great source of protein and perfect for munching on at your desk! Order them online by clicking here.

29. Sour Cream and Onion Pop Chips: Serving Size: 1 ounces (about 20 chips) | Calories: 120

Instead of a potato chip, grab these snacks with the same great crunch. Full of flavor and made with better ingredients, this snack won’t leave you with regretful greasy fingers. Buy them here.

30. Roasted Red Pepper Baked Lentil Chips: Serving Size: 1 ounce (about 20 chips) | Calories: 120

Rich in protein and naturally gluten-free, these chips are great for munching on in between lunch and dinner! You can purchase them here.

31. Simply Cinnamon Apple Crisps: Serving Size: 1 ounce | Calories: 90

For guilt-free goodness, try this sweet and crunchy treat! The cinnamon gives them a delicious apple pie flavor without the calories! Buy them here.

32. Genisoy Cheddar Cheese Soy Chips: Serving Size: 17 crisps | Calories: 130

Trade in potato chips for something healthier and more rich in flavor! The cheesy goodness will have you craving these instead of the fried junk food! Click here to purchase.

33. Light Baby Bell Cheese: Serving Size: 1 cheese | Calories: 50

For a light and creamy snack, enjoy this low-fat cheese! It’s great paired with fruits, veggies and crackers! Get more nutritional information here.

34. Fiber One 90 Calorie Bar: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 90

With only 90 calories, this sweet and chocolatey granola bar has 5 grams of fiber! It’s tasty and great to keep your metabolism going. Buy them online here.

35. Lifeway Frozen Kefir: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 56

Nutritious superfoods packed into a delicious frozen treat with no artificial flavoring or colors. Learn more about them here.

36. Bear Naked Maple-icious Granola: Serving Size: ¼ cup | Calories: 130

A granola and pecan blend you can enjoy at your desk, in the car, or wherever you may need a healthy snack! Buy it online here.

37. Horizon Mozzarella Sticks: Serving Size: 1 stick | Calories: 80

These make a great snack for the kids, so why not you? If your stomach starts to growl but lunchtime is far off, this is a great option! Order them online here.

38. Mary’s Gone Crackers: Serving Size: 13 crackers | Calories: 140

Gluten, dairy, wheat and GMO-free, these crackers make for great snacking! They come in a variety of flavors for a vegan nosh. Get them here.

39. Mary’s Gone Pretzels: Serving Size: 15 pretzels | Calories: 150 calories

Made with organic, whole-grain brown rice, quinoa, flax seeds, sesame seeds, amaranth, millet and chia seeds, these pretzels are wholesome and tasty! Order them here.

40. Annie’s Homegrown Cheddar Bunnies: Serving Size: 51 crackers | Calories: 140

For an organic and more wholesome alternative to Goldfish, try these bunnies! Not only do kids love them, but moms do too! Order them online here.

41. Annie’s Homegrown Snack Mix: Serving Size: ½ cup | Calories: 140

Pour some into a small bowl for yourself or serve it to guests, because this is an organic snack you’ll love. Order them here!

42. Santa Cruz Organic Apple Sauce: Serving Size: 1 unit | Calories: 50

Apple sauce isn’t just for the kids’ lunches. It’s a great midmorning snack when lunch seems far off, and this organic brand is a great healthy choice! Get it shipped to you here.

43. Nutiva O’Coconut: Serving Size: 1 piece | Calories: 60

GMO-free and created with fair trade products, these sweet treats are great for a snack when your sweet tooth needs satisfying. Purchase them online here.

44. Golden Valley Natural Jerky: Serving Size: 1 ounce | Calories: 70

Need a heartier snack than crackers? Try out this organic, USDA-approved beef jerky! Available in a variety of flavors, this is a great snack when you need some serious sustenance before your next meal. Click here to order online.

45. Sensible Portions Veggie Straws: Serving Size: 1 ounce (about 38 straws) | Calories: 130

For a tasty crunch, try veggie straws. They don’t taste like vegetables, but that’s exactly what they are! Order them online here.

46. Skinny Cow Heavenly Crisp: Serving Size: 1 bar | Calories: 110

If your sweet tooth is bothering you, choose this healthier option than your average candy! In moderation, sweets aren’t a bad thing! Order them online here.

47. Kale Krunch: Serving Size: 1 ounce | Calories: 100

These come in a variety of flavors and they actually taste good! For a new snack you probably haven’t tried before, order some online!

Try making your own Crispy Kale Chips! Click here for the recipe or watch the video below!

48. Peeled Snacks Dried Fruit: Serving Size: 1 bag | Calories: 120

For a healthy snack with a sweet side, these dried fruits are organic, GMO-free and gluten-free. Order them here.

49. Peeled Snacks Apple Clusters: Serving Size: ¼ cup | Calories: 60

Enjoy a yummy bite-sized snack. These clusters have a sweet crunch with no refined sugar, preservatives or fat. Get yours shipped here.

50. Deep River Snacks Organic Popcorn: Serving Size: 1 bag | Calories: 90

Made with sea salt, this popcorn will give you the satisfying crunch you’re craving without killing your diet! Order yours here.