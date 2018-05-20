Sit Down to Tone Up [VIDEO]

Did you know you could work your buns, core and thighs without getting off the floor? You totally can! Fitness instructor Melissa Koester shows you just how to target those areas with the help from a pair of dumbbells. No weights? You can still effectively do all of these exercises. The isolation training will tone and sculpt the muscles, making them work in ways they usually don’t, so your day-to-day activity will be even easier. You’ll perform 10 reps of each of the eight exercises. Speed it up if you want to, beginning and finishing the exercises with Melissa. Rest a minute and restart the workout for another round. You got this!

Moves You’ll See

