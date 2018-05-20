Show Off Your Shoulders Workout [VIDEO]

Just in time for tank top season! This workout uses a series of exercises to isolate the shoulders and strengthen the surrounding muscles like the triceps and chest. You’ll need a resistance band, med ball or squishy ball and dumbbell or kettlebell. You can always sub the weights with a water bottle. Fitness instructor Melissa Koester will demo the moves and modifications and go through every single rep with you. Your shoulders will be burning by the end of this workout!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com