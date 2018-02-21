9 Sex Toys You Need to Try This Valentine’s Day

Have you added sex toys to your sex life? No longer relegated to just the rapid rabbit of Sex and the City episodes gone by, these toys now cater to every whim and fancy. But with so many innovative options out on the market, it can be difficult to choose the one that’s right for you and your partner, so we’ve rounded up 9 of the best toys to have on hand.

1. Magic Wand

The Magic Wand has been selling like hotcakes since the 1960s, and with good reason: it’s an amazing clitoral stimulator and vaginal massager. This new model also boasts a lighter and quieter touch, and its rechargeable nature means you can use it when you want, where you want, no wall plugs required.

2. Couples Enhancer Ring

You definitely want your partner to put this ring on it. The Couples Enhancer Ring is designed specifically for pairs, this multitasking toy slides around the penis and testicles, stimulating them at the same time that it the front bar vibrates, stimulating the clitoris and sending both partners into an unmatched state of bliss.

3. Obsession Bullet Vibe

The sex toy-equivalent of a long-term partner, this amazing vibrator has built-in memory that recalls your settings so you can get down to business even faster. The Obsession Bullet Vibe is also waterproof, making it the perfect accessory for some hot and steamy shower sex.

4. Fetish Fantasy Pleasure Bondage Tape

If you’ve always wanted to experiment with bondage, but find handcuffs a bit uncomfortable and ties a bit to easy to slip out of, look no further than this magical tape to suit your every bondage need. Easy to remove, Fetish Fantasy Pleasure Bondage Tape also holds strong and doesn’t hurt the wrists or skin, making it perfect no matter how vigorous you want to get.

5. Picobong Transformer

If you want a sex toy that can do it all, you need to buy the Picobong Transformer. It can be a rabbit vibrator, clitoral massager, prostate massager, cock ring, G-spot stimulator, tiny dildo; you name it, it can do it. If you prefer the minimalist lifestyle but still want to experiment with sex toys, this is the toy to buy. Relish in your clutter-free bedside table drawer and your amazing orgasms.

6. Morning Wood Dildo

You know what’s better than a dildo? A brightly colored, slightly curved dildo that sticks to your shower walls so you can have shower sex with yourself. If that is your dream, the Morning Wood Dildo is your toy.

7. BendyBeads

It is a truth universally acknowledged that anal beads are a great introduction to butt play. Pleasurable enough on their own, BendyBeads also a great toy to use if you’re working up to anal sex. Bonus: they work for both men and women. Grab some lube and experiment with the pleasures of this textured toy.

8. Gladiator Remote Control Cock Ring

Your man will love this remote control vibrating ring. But ladies, don’t feel left out, it also comes complete with a clitoral stimulator for you. The Gladiator Remote Control Cock Ring creates an intensely-pleasurable experience for both. Use the different speeds and vibrations to enhance orgasms.

9. Fin

The Fin is a rechargeable vibrator that is perfect for couples. To use the Fin, nestle it in between the fingers to enhance the sensation in desired areas. There are three different levels of intensity and the vibration can be felt on each end of the device. Fin is great for foreplay, sex, or solo use.

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.

