10 Sex Tips That Are Totally Worth Your Effort

No matter how well you know your way around a bedroom (and your partner’s body), there’s always more you can do to boost your sexual activity and enjoy being together romantically. Here are 10 sex tips that are easy to pick up and are recommended by sex experts across the country. They’ll probably give your sex life the wake-up a call it secretly needs, so don’t procrastinate on giving them a try.

Channel Confidence, Even When Trying Something New

Confidence in the bedroom is one of the biggest keys to attracting and arousing your partner. Although you might feel uncomfortable or unsure at times during your sexual activity, try not to let the awkwardness of the situation dull your confidence. Studies show that both men and women are more likely to be attracted to a partner if they maintain a confident attitude.

Switch Things Up Often

Spicing up your sex life isn’t just about exploring new types of pleasure; it’s about improving the sexual relationship you already have with your partner. Sexual therapists and experts state that pulling new moves, putting more effort into your foreplay, and trying unique things can significantly improve your romance, so give it a try once in a while.

Stop Thinking About Sex as a Race

An orgasm isn’t the finish line, so don’t just focus on that. Both partners will enjoy the experience more if you take your time and dedicate the appropriate amount of attention to each step of the sexual experience. Move slowly and deliberately to ensure that your pleasure lasts for as long as possible.

Leave the Down-There Parts Out of Foreplay

As things start to get steamy, try to keep your hands above the waistline. The longer you focus on other parts of each other’s bodies, like hands, neck, lips, shoulders and back, the more turned on you’ll both feel. Building tension is a great way to boost your sex life, so don’t immediately turn to the genitals for sexual stimulation.

Wear the Scents Your Partner Likes

Everyone has that particular scent that drives them crazy. Do some cologne and perfume shopping with one another to see what smell appeals to each of you. Then, give yourself a few spritzes of their favorite product before date nights. After all, studies have indicated that your body’s scent can seriously impact your partner’s level of arousal.

Don’t Leap Right Into Dirty Talk

Dirty talk is an art of subtlety. The slower you wade in, the more it will arouse your partner. Start by lightly hinting at sexual thoughts, then work your way towards whispering about more risque topics. Leaping straight into the heavy stuff can make things feel forced, so try to hold back until the foreplay is in full swing.

Keep the Lights Romantic and Low

Everyone knows how important “setting the mood” can be when it comes to sex, but do you really try to make sure the atmosphere is right? Next time, light a few candles or turn one dim light on instead of romancing in the dark or under bright lights. You’ll find that both of you enjoy the scene more.

Find a New Place to Get It On

Although trying new moves and playing with positions can be great, sometimes all you need is a new location to spice things up. Try turning on your partner when they’re not in the bed. For instance, start something sexy in the kitchen or the car. The novelty will be exciting and keep your partner on their toes.

Remember to Breathe Deeply

How you monitor your breathing during sex can affect your levels of pleasure, endurance and orgasms, so don’t just start huffing and puffing. Take deep, purposeful breaths that allow you to fully take in the moment. The more relaxed your breathing is, the more you’ll enjoy the sexual experience.

Learn to Clear Your Mind

One of the most common problems in couples’ sex lives is that their brain is too involved. Next time things start to get hot and heavy, focus on shutting your mind off and letting your body take over. This will lead to better sex and potentially better orgasms.

