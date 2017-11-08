Samantha Bee Blasts Kid For ‘Nazi’ Haircut, Twitter Lets Her Know He Has Stage 4 Brain Cancer
Samantha Bee caused social media outrage after mocking a cancer victim's haircut.
Bee was talking with correspondent Michael Rubens about the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) when he said that one of the male attendees had a "Nazi haircut." Little did they know that 20-year-old Kyle Coddington, the student at the butt of the joke, was actually fighting for his life battling cancer.
"This year, the bow ties were gone, replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair."
After the show, the producers were informed that Coddington is suffering from brain cancer and had to have his head partially shaved, according to Daily Mail.
The boy's sister, Megan Coddington, spoke out on Twitter to defend Kyle. "When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having 'Nazi hair.' He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat."
When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX— Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017
Bee penned this apology: "@meg_kelly16 We deeply apologize for offending you and @_that_kyle. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece."
@meg_kelly16 We deeply apologize for offending you and @_that_kyle. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece— Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) March 9, 2017
Twitter absolutely erupted after this news came to light about Bee's show mocking a cancer victim. Check out some of the Twitter responses here:
@iamsambee Maybe don't be such a shitbag in the future + make cheap jokes over someone's appearance.Just a thought @meg_kelly16 @_that_kyle— Joe Schoffstall (@JoeSchoffstall) March 9, 2017
@BenHowe @iamsambee she wouldn't have apologized if she wasn't getting railed because he's sick. She should be ashamed calling anyone Nazi— DeplorableMe (@BrocketMarc) March 10, 2017
@iamsambee— Lucy Davis (@Lucyjo1969) March 9, 2017
Why did you find it okay to ridicule someone based on their appearance in the first place?
@Lucyjo1969 @iamsambee Her hatred of the republicans has poisoned her heart. Now she acts no better than what she makes them all out to be.— Michael Mansker (@MichaelMansker) March 10, 2017
@iamsambee @meg_kelly16 @_that_kyle If someone on the right did this Sam Bee would be calling them every IST and ISM she could. #FakeMorals— chuck madden (@chuckmaddenpics) March 9, 2017
@pink_lady56 @iamsambee @meg_kelly16 @_that_kyle The show gave $1000— Jeremy (@NotOne2Fail) March 10, 2017
Which means absolutely nothing being it was not directly from her. She hasn't even tried contacting him. #idiot
@iamsambee Apology is only for offending a cancer patient and his family but not for the stupid remark, right? @meg_kelly16 @_that_kyle— Bobby Martin (@BobbyM62) March 10, 2017
US soldier's who actually fought Nazi's actualy had that haircut. @iamsambee so @_that_kyle hair is the exact opposite. @meg_kelly16 pic.twitter.com/nusgpQtLf7— Super Donald (@SuperDonald1) March 10, 2017