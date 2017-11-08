Samantha Bee Blasts Kid For ‘Nazi’ Haircut, Twitter Lets Her Know He Has Stage 4 Brain Cancer

Samantha Bee caused social media outrage after mocking a cancer victim's haircut.

Bee was talking with correspondent Michael Rubens about the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) when he said that one of the male attendees had a "Nazi haircut." Little did they know that 20-year-old Kyle Coddington, the student at the butt of the joke, was actually fighting for his life battling cancer.

"This year, the bow ties were gone, replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair."

After the show, the producers were informed that Coddington is suffering from brain cancer and had to have his head partially shaved, according to Daily Mail.

The boy's sister, Megan Coddington, spoke out on Twitter to defend Kyle. "When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having 'Nazi hair.' He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat."

When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX — Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017

Bee penned this apology: "@meg_kelly16 We deeply apologize for offending you and @_that_kyle. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece."

@meg_kelly16 We deeply apologize for offending you and @_that_kyle. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) March 9, 2017

Twitter absolutely erupted after this news came to light about Bee's show mocking a cancer victim. Check out some of the Twitter responses here:

@iamsambee Maybe don't be such a shitbag in the future + make cheap jokes over someone's appearance.Just a thought @meg_kelly16 @_that_kyle — Joe Schoffstall (@JoeSchoffstall) March 9, 2017

