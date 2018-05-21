Rock Those Skinnies, Girl! [VIDEO]

Get ready to slide those stems into some skinny jeans! You’ll need to run through this workout three to four times a week, doing up to three cycles each time. Between isolated strength training and bursts or plyometric work, you’ll get your heart rate up to burn fat while sculpting the legs. Fitness instructor Jean Sherfick will lead you through the first eight minutes. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds and repeat the entire workout. You can do this! Grab a stability ball or use your couch. Time to rock those skinnies!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com