The Real Reason Richard Simmons Hasn’t Been Seen In Public Revealed

The real reason why Richard Simmons has not been seen in public in three years has been revealed, and you do not want to miss these shocking new details.

Family and friends close to the fitness guru have spoken out to address the rumors as to why the 68-year-old has retreated from the spotlight. Richard Simmons' brother, Lenny Simmons, recently spoke with People magazine and slammed the wild theories regarding the former Sweatin' to the Oldies star such as the claim that he is being held captive by his housekeeper, or that he is transitioning into a woman.

"My brother is fine," Lenny Simmons said. "He's not sick. There's nothing medically wrong with him at all. These things about him transitioning to a woman are ridiculous. My wife Cathy and I were out there for Christmas and spent five days with him and I can assure you, he's not transitioning into anything but himself."

70-year-old Lenny continued by saying: "After 40-some odd years, he just decided that he wants to rest. He's 68 years old now and he's in good health, but he just wants time for himself."

A spokesman for Richard Simmons, Tommy Estey also gave a statement about the self-proclaimed "clown prince" of exercise.

"He's helped millions of people lose millions of pounds," said Estey. "And for 40 years, he took care of everyone but himself."

While several sources close to Richard Simmons maintain that he is doing just fine, there are several details that are worrisome. Elijah Jones, Simmons' longtime assistant who has known him for 35 years, can't even speak to Simmons directly. Jones has been resorted to communicating to Simmons via his housekeeper Teresa Reveles.

"I want my friend back in my life the way he used to be," Jones said.

Even though he can't talk with Simmons, Jones does not believe that he is being held against his will.

"He has just decided to go into a self-delegated seclusion," says Jones. "And if that's what he wants to do, it's not for me to judge."

The "disappearance" of Richard Simmons became a widely publicized issue after a new podcast called Missing Richard Simmons launched earlier this year. In the show, speculators have hypothesized as to why Simmons has been a recluse in his home and tried to develop their own theories. One person who totally blasted the podcast is Richard Simmons' manager, Michael Catalano. Learn what he had to say about the wildly popular podcast here.

What are your theories about why Richard Simmons hasn't been seen in public in three years?

