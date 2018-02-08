Zoodles are an uber trendy and creative alternative to pasta (and carbs!) that just might save your waistline. Zucchini is one of the most versatile foods, and it’s proving itself once again with our Zoodle Pad Thai recipe. For 245 calories, you can cash in on this delicious and savory Asian-inspired dish, while saving tons of carbs and fats. All the flavor of your traditional pad thai with less of the “bad” stuff!

Unsure how to transform your zucchini into noodle form? Check out our video below:

Recipe: Zoodle Pad Thai

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: Less than 5 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of recipe

Ingredients

4 medium zucchini (about 10-ounces each), made into zoodles with spiralizer

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 green onions, sliced in 1-inch pieces

2 eggs

½ cup unsalted peanuts, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons less sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons sriracha sauce

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

Instructions

For the sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients and set aside until needed. Heat a wok, or large skillet (preferably with high sides) over medium-heat. Add the oil and garlic, and cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Add the 2 eggs to the pan and lightly scramble for about 30-40 seconds. Add half of the green onions, and peanuts to the skillet, toss for about 30 seconds. Add the the zoodles and the set aside sauce to the skillet. Use tongs to gently toss the zoodles into the sauce to evenly coat all of the zoodles. Garnish with the remaining uncooked green onions, peanuts, bean sprouts, cilantro and a lime wedge.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)

Calories: 245

Calories from fat: 129

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 88mg

Sodium: 628mg

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 15g

Protein: 12g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.