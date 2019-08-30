Lifestyle

Recipe: Zesty Italian Meatball Wrap

Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 wrap

Ingredients

  • 1 lb lean ground chicken

  • ½ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

  • ½ onion, finely diced

  • ½ cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

  • 1 egg, whisked

  • 1 Tbsp garlic, minced

  • ½ Tbsp parsley, chopped

  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning

  • 1 tsp lemon zest

  • ½ tsp sea salt

  • ½ tsp fresh ground pepper

  • 1½ cups marinara sauce

  • 6 Flatout Light Italian Flatbreads

  • 1 large green bell pepper, diced

  • 2 small tomatoes, diced

  • ½ cup banana peppers, sliced (or to taste)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.

  2. Spray a cookie sheet or baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

  3. In a large bowl, mix ground chicken, breadcrumbs, onion, Parmigiano-Reggiano, egg, garlic, parsley, Italian seasoning, lemon zest, salt and pepper with your hands. Don’t over mix.

  4. Using a tablespoon, form mixture into 24 equal size meatballs.

  5. Place meatballs evenly on cookie sheet. Top each meatball with 1 tsp marinara sauce.

  6. Bake meatballs for 15-18 minutes until ground chicken is cooked through.

  7. Spread 2 Tbsp of marinara sauce on each wrap. Place 4 mini meatballs in each wrap and fill with diced green bell pepper, tomatoes and banana peppers. Roll and serve! Optional: Top wrap with additional sauce, cheese and fresh parsley.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 wrap)
Calories: 329
Calories from fat: 90
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 103mg
Sodium: 717mg
Carbohydrates: 31g
Fiber: 12g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 37g
WWP+: 8

