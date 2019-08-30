Recipe: Zesty Italian Meatball Wrap
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 wrap
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
1 lb lean ground chicken
½ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs
½ onion, finely diced
½ cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1 egg, whisked
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
½ Tbsp parsley, chopped
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1 tsp lemon zest
½ tsp sea salt
½ tsp fresh ground pepper
1½ cups marinara sauce
6 Flatout Light Italian Flatbreads
1 large green bell pepper, diced
2 small tomatoes, diced
½ cup banana peppers, sliced (or to taste)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400ºF.
Spray a cookie sheet or baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, mix ground chicken, breadcrumbs, onion, Parmigiano-Reggiano, egg, garlic, parsley, Italian seasoning, lemon zest, salt and pepper with your hands. Don’t over mix.
Using a tablespoon, form mixture into 24 equal size meatballs.
Place meatballs evenly on cookie sheet. Top each meatball with 1 tsp marinara sauce.
Bake meatballs for 15-18 minutes until ground chicken is cooked through.
Spread 2 Tbsp of marinara sauce on each wrap. Place 4 mini meatballs in each wrap and fill with diced green bell pepper, tomatoes and banana peppers. Roll and serve! Optional: Top wrap with additional sauce, cheese and fresh parsley.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 wrap)
Calories: 329
Calories from fat: 90
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 103mg
Sodium: 717mg
Carbohydrates: 31g
Fiber: 12g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 37g
WWP+: 8
3.1